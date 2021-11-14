Taylor Swift Dropped A Teaser For New Music Video Directed By Blake Lively

(Taylor Swift / YouTube)

Taylor Swift is releasing a music video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)’

On Nov. 12, the singer slayed her performance on Saturday Night Live, leaving fans in awe and looking for potential clues and Easter eggs as to what her next project could be. Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait long, as both Swift and Blake Lively just shared a tantalizing teaser of a new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).”

“SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET,” Swift captioned her Nov 13. Instagram post. “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.” The video features a hand taking a swipe out of what appears to be a wedding cake, revealing red velvet underneath the once-perfect white buttercream. Swift turned off comments, so there isn’t any room for speculation as to what the video could entail there.

Luckily, Lively shared the same clip of the music video on her page, captioning the post with a coy “Tomorrow. 10am ET 🤫.” Fans here were pleasantly shocked by the news, with one commenter saying, “TAYLOR REALLY SAID NO SLEEP FOR SWIFTIES.” Yes, yes that is exactly what she did. The video is set to drop on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans are already chatting on the video’s premiere page, eagerly awaiting Taylor’s video

Swift’s social media pages have a link to the video premiere, and fans are already discussing the gifts T-Swift had bestowed upon them over the past weekend. The screenshot of the video features a lot of — you guessed it, red! — and features Swift playing an acoustic guitar while wearing a floor length, romantic ballgown.

While we will have to wait a bit to see what Swift and Lively have in store for us with this video, but if we had to guess, it’s bound to be something grand, sweeping, and utterly heartbreaking. What can we say? We’re here for it. And as for the nearly decade-long aftermath of Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s three-month romance that inspired the seminal Red? We’ve got theories now that Swift and Lively seem to be buds as well as collaborators.

So jake gyllenhaal and ryan reynolds are friends, taylor swift and jake dated, ryan is married to blake lively, ryan and blake are good friends of taylor. They could definitely get her scarf back. — Swift exile (@SpeaknowRising) November 11, 2021

Other fans are convinced they already know the location of the new music video: The Empire State Building. After all, everything Swift posts on social media always hints at one of her upcoming projects.

The music video Blake Lively directed for Taylor Swift was 113% filmed at the Empire State Building, you can't change my mind pic.twitter.com/YOOiPYFdOd — emma 🧣 (@shookswiftie) November 14, 2021

And if we know Swift, this isn’t the last music video she will be releasing for Red (Taylor’s Version). In fact, some fans think that “Message In A Bottle” will be the next song to get the video treatment, given that it is one of the three songs pinned to Swift’s TikTok page.

okay so hear me out… taylor has 3 pinned songs on tiktok…. all too well got a short film and i bet you think about me is getting a music video… what if message in a bottle is getting something too???? pic.twitter.com/8y1WdhFeXi — blue (@bluestdaylight) November 14, 2021

Taylor, you are truly too good to us. And Jake, give her that damn scarf back. She’s earned it at this point.