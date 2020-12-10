Taylor Swift Is Dropping A Surprise 9th Album Tonight

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty

This is not a drill — Taylor Swift will be dropping a surprise studio album tonight at midnight

I think we can all agree that 2020 has been, on average, a pretty bad year. But you know what hasn’t been entirely awful this year? Pop stars. Dolly Parton gave us a Christmas album, a COVID vaccine, and the delightfully insane film Christmas on the Square. Ariana Grande is dropping a Netflix concert before the year is over. And Taylor Swift just announced that, at midnight tonight, she’s dropping an entire surprise album.

Is 2020 saved? Well, that’s maybe a little bit of a stretch. But are we going to have some great music and streaming options to help us round out this turd of a year? You bet we are.

Swift announced her surprise album on Twitter this morning, explaining a little bit of the thought process behind deviating from her usual pattern of releasing albums as different “eras” of her life.

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

“I’ve never done this before,” she wrote. “In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Swift continued, “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Swift also reminded fans about her 31st birthday being right around the corner, and implied that the album is a gift — both for fans, and for herself. Thirty-one is, after all, the backward version of 13, her lucky number.

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

And she added that, for anyone who’s struggling with a lonelier-than-usual holiday season, she hopes new music helps. What an angel.

I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Swift has some of the most supportive fans in the entire industry, so to say that they’re excited about her big surprise would be just a little bit of an understatement.

2020 works hard, but @taylorswift13 works harder…I cannot take this! — Todrick Hall (@todrick) December 10, 2020

taylor swift really said good morning — Courtnelia Street 🤍 (@swiftlycourtney) December 10, 2020

THSIBSHIRT LAST TIME I WORE IT TAYLOR DROPPED FOLKLORE BYE 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀I GO TO SLEEP FOR 5 HRS AND THIS WOMAN DROPS A WHOLE OTHER ALBUM #evermore #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/pjYJlvKgLB — emerald 🧃🪐 (@swiftieemerald) December 10, 2020

Swift says that “Evermore” will be a companion album to her most recent work, “Folklore,” which she also released as a midnight surprise, just five months ago along with the surprise concert on Disney+ last month. She’s also recently revealed that her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, helped write a number of the songs on “Folklore,” so we can’t wait to see if he was involved with “Evermore,” too. It’s kind of a romantic album name, so it would totally add up, right?

Swift will be releasing the new album at midnight Eastern time, which means that’s when you’ll be able to start streaming it on all major platforms, on repeat, for days. Happy listening!