Ariana Grande Announces Surprise Concert Film For Netflix

Ariana Grande announces surprise Netflix concert doc dropping just before Christmas

Surprise concert docs are the unexpected cherry on top of the hellscape that is 2020. Since we’re all cooped up inside and in-person concerts are basically illegal superspreader events in most places, touring artists have had to pivot this year and tbh, we — the people — are so much better for it. From Taylor Swift’s intimate folklore concert film for Disney Plus to Beyonce’s stunning Black Is King, the stars are bringing their musical experiences straight into our homes and Ariana Grande is the latest pop star to pull a “Surprise! Here’s my entire concert that you can watch in your living room!”

Grande and Netflix just announced that excuse me, i love you — a concert film capturing her sweetener world tour — will land on the streaming service on December 21, 2020. Though Grande has put out tons of new music since sweetener, that album and tour truly encapsulated the Ariana Grande era of 2019. From her constant hits that year to her rom-com tribute video for “thank you, next,” this queen won 2019, so it makes sense to end 2020 with a throwback to when times were good.

dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u

🤍@netflix @netflixfilm #excusemeiloveyou pic.twitter.com/8Dl7U5VVXG — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 9, 2020

Grande’s sweetener world tour officially ended this time last year, a monumental tour of an album that gave us Grande’s biggest hits like “God is a woman,” “the light is coming,” and “No Tears Left to Cry” and documented her highly publicized relationship with one Mr. Pete Davidson. Also, although it wasn’t officially on the sweetener album, Grande’s massive hit “thank u, next” was certainly performed during the sweetener tour, so expect to see that one in the film as well.

“Releasing this as a love letter to u all,” Grande shared on Instagram. “In celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of.”

Grande seemed to hint that she’s doing a pivot, of sorts, in this upcoming chapter in her life, writing to fans that her “heart is looking forward to a change of pace,” and that this concert film is a “thank you” to the listeners who allowed her to make music for a career.

I know artists need to tour to make money, but for those of us who can’t see every concert we’d like to, these concert docs are a virtual, safe, and free (well, for the cost of a Netflix subscription) way to experience all the music we couldn’t pre-COVID. It’s arguably one of the only good things to happen in 2020. Thank you Ariana Grande.