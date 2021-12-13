How To Talk To Your Kids About Active Shooter Drills

Mint Images/Getty

To date, there have been 31 school shootings in 2021. As ever, school should be a place for education and to inspire passion for learning. Guns should never be a worry for students, their parents, or educators. And yet, here we are. So our schools do what they can to mitigate the risk, including teaching our kids all about A.L.I.C.E protocol, a guide in active shooter drills.

The acronym A.L.I.C.E stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate. You’ve probably heard your kids talk about these drills just like they would a fire drill. These active shooter drills are now the norm in many schools across the country.

I spoke with an elementary and high school teacher, as well as an elementary school principal, about how they talk to their students about active shooter drills. While there are different approaches based on your child’s age, the best way to prepare them is by sharing age-appropriate knowledge to educate without frightening them. Here’s how our teachers are informing our kids, and how we, as parents, can help support their efforts.

Active Shooter Drills: Talk About the How

Talking about the how — no matter the student’s age — and why are crucial factors in helping kids understand such a complex concept.

Griselda, a second grade teacher in Wisconsin, says because her kids are younger, they don’t focus as much on why these things happen, but they do focus on why they should be prepared.

“We have a set of lessons we cover (with elementary) students to prepare them on what to do if an intruder comes into the building. Truthfully, the biggest thing is to have open conversations with kids about how we prepare,” she says. “I tell my kids we have active shooter drills to practice. Just like we have drills for other emergencies (like fire drills) we also have to be prepared for. I let them ask questions and answer them the best that I can while helping them feel safe and secure.”

She also stressed the importance of listening and following directions. “Students learn that in addition to locking down, we also must be good listeners. For example, if we know (or are informed) where the intruder is, and they are far from our room, we should evacuate. Being a good listener and staying calm is key.”

Active Shooter Drills: Talk About the Why

Les Hunt, from Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine High School, has been teaching freshmen, sophomores and eighth graders for seven years.

“With my kids, I am completely honest and open about what is going on. It is important that they know the how, and more importantly, the why. We walk through the steps the school takes, scenarios of what we as a class would do, and open it up to questions and comments.” He explains that because they are more mature and better able to consider complex situations, that it’s imperative to discuss the why in hopes that by communicating, they can mitigate the risk.

“I want to do more than just tell them what to do and where to go. The whole point of our training now on active shootings is to assess the situation and decide what to do.”

Erin Leavitt, an elementary school counselor who works with 3rd and 4th graders in her district, echoed both teachers’ sentiments. “When children are in the upper grades of elementary school they may have more questions and are better able to articulate their feelings. It is important to help them separate reality from fantasy. It is also important to discuss what the school is doing to help keep them safe (keeping the doors locked, only allowing people to enter through the front office, practicing procedures if someone is a threat, etc). “

She continued: “In middle school and beyond, students may have their own opinions about what causes violence in school. They also have more access to technology, social, and everything that comes with that. As a parent, emphasize the role they have in keeping their school safe, like reporting any rumors, threats, etc, to trusted adults.”

Have the Conversations

It’s important to practice these drills to keep our kids safe. Of course, it’s going to be hard. With knowledge, empathy, and understanding — and some tough legislation — we can only hope school shootings become a horrific thing of the past.