Netflix Drops First Teaser Trailer For ‘Babysitter’s Club’ Reboot

Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the all-new Baby-Sitters Club reboot, which shows a modernized version of the BSC we know and love

The teaser trailer *and* premiere date for the Netflix reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club is officially here, which means we are feeling ALL the feelings right now. If you grew up with The Baby-Sitters Club series and not only devoured all 200+ BSC books (including the Baby-Sitters Little Sister spinoff series, duh), watched the 1990 TV series and the 1995 movie, you’ll be psyched to know that the all-new BSC series is coming to Netflix July 3. That’s less than two months away! You’ll be spending summer with your fictional childhood BFFs, Claudia, Kristy, Stacey, Mary Anne, and Dawn.

The 39-second clip follows a purple phone chord that eventually introduces us to the new Baby-Sitters Club. We see Kristy pick up the phone and then say, off-screen, “Good afternoon, Baby-Sitters Club.” We. Have. Goosebumps.

While the series will be getting a 2020 makeover, fret not — The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix version will still stay true to its roots. “We’ve loved thinking about each of the characters and translating them into the present,” showrunner Rachel Shukert explained to Entertainment Weekly. She continued, “If you take a kid like Kristy who in the ’80s was this sporty tomboy, who is she in the world now? She’s like this girl boss. Who is Dawn, somebody who was a vegetarian and paved the way for that in the ’80s? Now we’re at this time where she might be somebody with a real social justice bent, an activist about the environment and about income inequality and stuff like that. Just bringing them into modernity was really interesting, thinking about how we could tell these stories through a modern lens.”

Although our gals might be more partial to athleisure and Impossible Burgers in this version of the BSC, Shukert promises fans that the characters are still “very cannon,” according to EW. “We just leaned into updating them for today. We really see Mary Anne come into her own and figure out who she is. She learns how to own herself. Claudia in the books is bad at school but we dig into that more in a way that feels right for today. The way that we deal with Stacey’s diabetes is a little different because the treatment and diagnosis now is quite different than it was in the ’80s,” Shukert said.

As nostalgic as we may be about our scrunchie-wearing bunch, it makes sense that they, like us, grew up. And just because BSC is embracing the world today, the girls clearly won’t give up their landline. And we are very into that.

Our new legacy of entrepreneurial babysitters is portrayed by Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), Malia Baker (Mary-Anne Spier), Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), and Xochitl Gomez (Dawn Schafer). To make us millennials and Gen Xers feel even more at home, Alicia Silverstone will be playing Kristy’s mom, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer (so get ready for all the possible Clueless easter eggs) and The West Wing‘s Mark Feuerstein is Watson Brewer. BSC author Ann M. Martin will serve as the show’s producer.

Can it just be July 3 already?