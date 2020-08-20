Season 4 Trailer For ‘The Crown’ Just Dropped And Hello, Diana

Netflix/Youtube

Fans get a glimpse of Diana in her wedding dress before the royal wedding

Fans of the hugely popular Netflix series The Crown just got a sneak peek at the upcoming season 4 in a trailer that shows Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin) in her wedding dress and a bit of the drama that follows her as she joins the Royal Family.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped a promo that shows a glimpse of the one member of the family that everyone is looking forward to seeing — Princess Diana. The trailer is short but it provides some key details as to what this season will be concentrating on, including Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ 1981 royal wedding.

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth narrates, showing her on horseback and a sneak peek of actress Gillian Anderson who will be playing Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Corrin has big shoes to fill as the “People’s Princess” in season four, and the portrayal of her royal wedding is no exception. But as fans of the show know, don’t get too attached to any of the actors because they’ll be replaced before you know it as the Royal Family’s history unfolds over five seasons and many years worth of events. Just days ago, it was announced that the 29-year-old Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana for the final two seasons.

at least we’re getting season 4 of the crown this year🙏🏾 — Welela (@Welela_Gubevu) August 20, 2020

Peter Morgan, the show’s creator, also announced earlier this year that Imelda Staunton has been confirmed to play the next and final Queen Elizabeth, taking the very impressive reins from Olivia Colman (seasons 3-4) and Claire Foy (seasons 1-2).

The show hasn’t lacked in popularity. The first two seasons won back-to-back SAG awards for Foy, a SAG award for John Lithgow (Winston Churchill), Golden Globe wins (best television series – drama, and best actress – television series drama for Foy), plus 26 Primetime Emmy nominations. Season three has already won Colman a Golden Globe, and the show itself won a SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

the crown season 4 is for lady diana only pic.twitter.com/lWUhnGcTPZ — pau (@thorlovethunder) August 20, 2020

The weight of playing one of history’s most famous romances isn’t lost on Corrin or Josh O’Connor, who will play Prince Charles this season. “We all have a set position on the dynamic between Charles and Diana,” he told Screen International. “It’s been great to have the ability to either fight against that or, at times, acknowledge it and also to challenge any question of, ‘Did he ever love her?’ Personally I think he must have done. There’s a wealth of layers and richness to Charles and Diana, and I loved seeking that out.”

The Crown returns to Netflix with new episodes on Nov. 15, so we’ll just be over here counting the days if anyone needs us.