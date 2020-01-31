‘The Crown’ Will End After Season 5 And A Final Queen Is Named

Pacific Press/Getty

Imelda Staunton has been named the final Queen for season 5 of ‘The Crown’

Fans of Netflix’s binge-worthy drama The Crown received some very disappointing news today. Producers announced the show would end after the fifth season, so anyone hoping the series would take us all the way up to the present drama of the Royal Family need hope no more.

After revealing the news, creator and showrunner Peter Morgan also announced that Imelda Staunton has been confirmed to play the next and final Queen Elizabeth, taking the very impressive reins from Olivia Colman (seasons 3-4) and Clarie Foy (seasons 1-2).

Morgan said he was “absolutely thrilled” that Staunton, who has an impressive five Olivier awards, a BAFTA award, and an Oscar, would be “taking The Crown into the 21st Century.” If you’ve seen the Downton Abbey movie, you’ll recognize her alongside her real-life husband, Jim Carter (who plays Mr. Carson).

“I have loved watching The Crown from the very start,” said Staunton. “As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

Fans of the show have had quite the debate about the Queen being played by anyone other than Foy, who won fan’s hearts from the very beginning. Of course, it’s hard to root against #teamColeman because everything she touches turns to gold, but many felt the disruption in the cast was unnecessary given the ability for makeup, hair, and wardrobe to age a person. We’ve now had time to mourn Foy’s departure and take Coleman in with open arms, so Staunton’s entrance will likely have less shock value when we get to the final season.

So why not continue the royal story into the present day? “At the outset, I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” said Morgan. “I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”

The show hasn’t lacked in popularity. The first two seasons won back-to-back SAG awards for Foy, a SAG award for John Lithgow (Winston Churchill), Golden Globe wins (best television series – drama, and best actress – television series drama for Foy), plus 26 Primetime Emmy nominations. Season three has already won Colman a Golden Globe, and the show itself won a SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

All good things must come to an end but I’m still holding out for a spin-off of Meghan and Harry.