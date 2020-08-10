The Rock Still Can't Convince His Daughter That He's Maui

The Rock/Instagram

Every time The Rock posts video of himself trying to convince little Tia that he’s Maui from “Moana” it’s cuter than the time before

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is among our favorite famous dads. With three daughters, he’s total girl dad goals, constantly showering them with encouragement, love, and support. He’s also just flat-out adorable in the videos and photos he shares, particularly with his two younger girls, Tia and Jazzy. His latest is part of a series of vids where the actor tries convincing Tia that he’s Maui from Moana. She refuses to believe him and it only gets more adorable every time.

Sweet Tiana, who turned two earlier this year, is a Moana mega-fan and begs her dad, who is literally one of its stars, to sing a song from the movie that his character is famous for. Only thing is — she outright will not buy the idea that her dad actually is Maui, the guy singing the song in the film. We’ve been here a few times before and it seems like Tia’s resolve only strengthens every time her dad tries making the truth sink it. Judging by the latest vid, it doesn’t seem that Johnson doesn’t mind her adorable stubbornness one bit.

“Could this be the glorious day my sweet baby Tia, finally accepts that her daddy is the demigod, Maui from MOANA?

After repeatedly requesting, “sing to my doggies daddy” I have a good feeling about this one,” he writes.

So he gamely plays along, singing the song for Tia and her doggies as she happily chimes in when prompted. But in the end? Not happening.

“Aaaaaaaand that’s a very firm, NO. Even the doggies are callin’ BS,” he jokes.

It doesn’t seem to bother Johnson one bit that he can’t sell his own daughter on the fact that he is Maui — on the contrary — he can hardly stop smiling and laughing through the entire video. This guy clearly delights in being a dad and we’re extremely here for that level of cuteness.

As he wrote in the last video where he attempted to clue Tia in, “I’ll happily take these L’s and laugh as long as I get my daddy/daughter bond.” Boom. There it is and we love to see it.

Quick reminder that he’s literally been at this for MONTHS. Tia is nothing if not consistent and persistent.

As long as it means we keep getting to see these absolute gems, we’re fine with her adorable confusion.