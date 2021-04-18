The Rock’s Daughter Finally Knows He’s Maui And The Saga Is Complete

The Rock and Tiana (source: Instagram)

The Rock has been trying to convince his two-year-old that he’s Maui for the longest time

Toddlers are like adorable little dictators. Instead of ruling countries, they rule our homes, our lives, and our hearts. So imagine The Rock, all beefy and full of modern dudeness, coming up against a dictator in, say, any of The Fast And The Furious films. He’d make quick work of the dictator, right? And he’d do it with his trademark charm. Now image The Rock, all beefy and full of the same modern dudeness against the adorable stubbornness of a toddler, namely his daughter Tiana. For months, The Rock tried to convince his sweet girl that he’s the voice behind Maui from one of her fave Disney films Moana and finally, after almost a year, she gets it.

The Rock posted a loving birthday tribute to his little girl for her birthday on April 18, 2021. “Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana 💕💝🎂 Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, ‘got you’,” the caption reads.

And then, tucked inside this sweet birthday memo is proof that The Rock’s long struggle is finally over (more on that in a bit), but to understand Dwayne Johnson’s long saga, we have to start at the beginning.

Last April, Johnson posted a video of him singing “You’re Welcome” to his daughter (using the relatable hashtag #3000timesandcounting), and it was enough to make your ovaries explode in adorableness.

“Ladies & gents, my baby Tia finally believes.. oh wait,” the caption reads. “Never mind. She still refuses to believe the urban legend that her daddy is actually, Maui. At this rate it’s even pure speculation that her daddy is also The Rock. I’ll happily take these L’s and laugh as long as I get my daddy/daughter bond 😆💪🏾❤️ “

Then in May, when it felt like the entire world froze as countries tried to get a better handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson again tried to convince his daughter that he’s Maui, that he’s the same voice behind the tune she enjoys so much she makes her papa not only listen, but sing to her many, many times a day.

Back then, when The Rock asked little Tiana if she knows he’s Maui, the sweetheart answers in a way that only a toddler can: in a matter-of-fact, no-nonsense, I-will-not-entertain-any-more-discussion-in-this-matter, ‘no’.

“And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui,” The Rock wrote. “She has no idea, we’re the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y. To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it – we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can.”

Now that Tiana knows her dad is Maui, the lil tot is not too impressed.

“Now that she’s finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from Moana,” The Rock wrote in his recent post. “She has one very important question — ‘Daddy do you know AquaMan?'”

But that’s a different story.