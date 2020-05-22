Tina Fey’s Daughter Wins Best Interview Interruption Yet

Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

Tina Fey’s 8-year-old daughter, Penelope, recently interrupted one of her interviews in the most hilarious way

Pretty much every single parent on the planet has been victimized by one of their children while on an important call. Maybe it occurred pre-pandemic when most professional matters were handled via an old-school smart phone; or, perhaps, during a Zoom job interview or another important meeting during quarantine. In the moment, these little interruptions can be absolutely mortifying or totally hysterical, depending on how you choose to look at them. Tina Fey opts to view them with a sense of humor, which is absolutely no surprise. During a recent interview, the comedienne and actress was video-bombed by her 8-year-old daughter, Penelope. Instead of getting mad, she decided to just go with the flow, and the moment basically transformed into an SNL comedy skit.

Fey made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers (from home, of course) to talk about Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special. In the middle of the video, she heard a noise and stopped. As parents, we have the ability to hear and react to even the slightest movements.

“Please hold, there’s a colonial lady coming in,” she told Meyers in the midst of a conversation.

Within a few seconds, her adorable daughter, Penelope, appeared on camera.

“We’re taping a television segment, do you need something?” she asked her daughter, who stood next to her.

Instead of saying something, she simply lifted one hand up to her forward in the shape of an “L.”

“You’re calling me a loser?!” Of course her daughter found the whole thing absolutely hilarious, running out of the room laughing hysterically.

“Wait a second, we’re not losers!” Seth interjected. Tina added, “This means ‘loyalist’ in colonial times, so that’s on you!” she said, referring to her daughter’s colonial garb.

Fey isn’t the only Hollywood celebrity who has been kid-bombed during a live filming at home during the pandemic. Jimmy Fallon has experienced multiple interruptions during The Tonight Show, courtesy of his children. During one particularly hilarious show, the talk show host attempted to do his thing while his 5-year-old daughter, Franny, started banging drums in the background. After her musical contribution, she continued to bug her dad as he attempted to continue with his show.

Whether you working from home and attempting to take care of kids simultaneously, or are attempting to make a simple phone call to, let’s say, the cable company, these “stars, they’re just like us moments” are a reminder not to sweat the small stuff during the pandemic.