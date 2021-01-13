Please Enjoy The New Trailer For ‘To All The Boys: Always And Forever’

Netflix/Youtube

Raise your hand if you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky

Bless Jenny Han and Netflix for giving us all the sweet escapism that is To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, which follows high school sweethearts Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky as they navigate their love story. Each movie perfectly encapsulates what first love is all about and it’s entertaining for teens and adults alike. Today, the trailer for the final movie, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: Always And Forever, and it looks like it’s gonna be an emotional conclusion to the beloved series.

What began as a simple fake romance in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (the best trope, as recently demonstrated in Bridgerton) between two teenagers soon blossomed into the sweet, challenging, super emotional full bloom of first love. Lara Jean and Peter have had their ups (the pocket-twirl and hot tub scene come to mind) and their downs (the appearance of the charming John Ambrose McClaren in the sequel, P.S. I Love You, and Peter’s ever-present, spiteful ex-girlfriend).

It looks like the final film, Always and Forever, will be one giant gut-punch of “WILL THEY BE OKAY? PLEASE TELL ME THEY’RE GOING TO MAKE IT” as Peter and Lara Jean figure out where they’re going to end up after high school. Peter’s headed to Stanford and Lara Jean plans to follow, though she eventually appears to have some doubts about going to the same school as her first and only boyfriend. And then it looks like she has no choice in the matter when Stanford rejects her.

Distance is never, ever easy in any relationship — particularly one between two young people on the verge of adulthood who are finally getting a taste of what life is like beyond the comfy bubble of high school and hometowns.

The awesome cast, beautiful imagery, brilliant chemistry between Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, and the delightful John Corbett as Lara Jean’s dancing dad in the trailer make it seem like this will be an emotional, perfect conclusion to the movie franchise based on the popular YA book series by Jenny Han.

So where will Lara Jean and her beloved Peter end up? Will they make it work long-distance, or will they break up and figure out who they are separately? As Corbett advises Condor in the trailer, “You can’t save this relationship by not growing.”

*SOB*

The movie premieres on Netflix on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day.