15 Fanciful & Fun Tooth Fairy Name Ideas, From Toothiana To Dandelion Button Nose

If you have a kiddo with a wiggly tooth, you might be considering starting a tooth fairy tradition to celebrate the loss of your child’s baby teeth — and that little sprite is probably going to need a name. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with good ol’ Tooth Fairy, but coming up with a unique name can be a fun way to personalize the experience. In fact, Scary Mommy was so fascinated by the idea of personalizing this whimsical tooth-taking entity that we polled parents on what tooth fairy names they chose in their households.

We found out some were passed down from their own childhood, while others were unisex names that would delight multiple siblings. And, yep, many stuck with Tooth Fairy (see, totally acceptable!). At the end of the day, this list was inspired by the names these parents shared, as well as names found in whimsical tales, nature, and from cultures around the world. You might even find a name rooted in global folklore that resonates with you way more than the standard “Tooth Fairy.” Also, having a name for your child’s Tooth Fairy makes it a little easier to, ahem, shift the blame when *someone* falls asleep before sneaking in and making the requisite money-for-tooth swap.

The following names will give you plenty to think about as you wait for your little one’s wiggly tooth to fall out. Finally.

Whimsical & Wonderful Tooth Fairy Names

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images Peter Dazeley

1. Tinker Belle

Many children associate fairies with the Tinker Bell animated films, thanks to Disney. Naming your tooth fairy after her or any of her Pixie Hollow pals is a great way to bring her to life for your child.

2. Dandelion Button Nose

Shared by a parent, this cute name is the epitome of what most people associate with fairies — nature and all things tiny! You could make this your own by changing up the elements in this fairy name (like the next name on this list).

3. Tulip Twinkle Toes

See how that works? Just take your favorite flower and a fairy characteristic (fairies are known for being nimble, after all) and put them together. It really is that easy to get inspiration from the fairy world.

4. Tooth Ninja

This parent-shared name will make you want to do leaping tiger kicks into your child’s room. It may be an exciting and neutral name for any child’s tooth “fairy,” but take this advice: approaching your little ninja’s room quietly is the only way to keep them from waking mid-money (or gift) delivery.

5. Dragonfly

If flying is a requirement for your tooth fairy, but the whole sprite thing isn’t your scene, try looking into all of the other small but amazing flying insects or creatures out there. Case in point? The helicopter-like dragonfly. If breathing fire is also something your kid would think is super cool, you may as well go big and dub their fairy “Dragon.”

6. Toothonia

A play on tithonia, a Mexican sunflower, and the Latin name Onia, meaning “our one and only,” Toothonia is the perfect mix of the tooth fairy’s job and the ending of many popular names.

7. Toothiana

Switch up the letters a little and swap out a vowel or two, and you’ve got this pop-culture-inspired tooth fairy name. In the 2012 DreamWorks animated movie Rise of the Guardians, Isla Fisher voices Toothiana — the beautiful iridescent Tooth Fairy and Guardian of Memories.

8. Whisper

You know tooth fairies aren’t supposed to be loud, and if you didn’t, see No. 4 on this list. Whisper is a fun and fitting name for the silent little fairy that visits in the quiet of the night.

9. Peri the Tooth Fairy

If your kiddo is into rhyming (whose isn’t?), Peri the Tooth Fairy will not only tickle their little rhyming ribs, but they might also get a kick out of knowing that Peri means fairy in Turkish. True, it’s pronounced a bit differently than the North American phonetic translation, but putting your own twist on a name is part of the fun.

10. Topolino

In Italy, the Tooth Fairy is often replaced by a small mouse that goes by this name. If you don’t adore the idea of a tiny rodent scampering around with your kid’s incisors but appreciate the dainty sentiment, Topolino could be your match.

11. Mignonette

Remember when Prince William was overheard on camera referring to Princess Charlotte as Mignonette… and the world subsequently melted? This oh-so-sweet French name means “favorite, darling,” making it a precious choice for your child’s winged friend.

12. Elsie Angel

This name sounds charming enough to stand on its own, but its inspiration gives it even more relevance — in Catalonia, tooth fairies are known as Els Angelets or “little angels.”

13. Brucie Bogtrotter

For starters, Brucie is a Scottish name that literally means “forest fairy” or “from the brushwood thicket.” Also, fairies seem like they’d flit about a mystical bog, right? And finally, Bruce Bogtrotter is our favorite chocolate-cake-conquering hero from Roald Dahl’s Matilda.

14. Dela Moondust

Dela, pronounced “dee-lah,” means “tiny winged one.” And, you know, that about sums it up. But the addition of Moondust gives this name the magical quality you’d expect from a fairy. How else does she get around at night if not for moondust?

15. Merryweather

Another Disney-inspired option, Merryweather is one of the three fairies in Sleeping Beauty — the blue one, to be precise. This name, which means “one with a sunny disposition,” works as a great gender-neutral tooth fairy moniker.

So, there you have it: a solid list of names to get your wings whirling in the direction of choosing a tooth fairy name for your child. Need even more? Check out our massive list of fantasy names for additional inspiration. And if, after all of your research into tooth fairy names, you ultimately decide not to have a fairy or give it a name, hey, that’s cool too. Many countries don’t even have a tooth fairy at all. But if you still like the idea of a flying tooth fairy, you can always do as the Romanians do — have your child throw their teeth on the roof of your house for the crows to carry away!