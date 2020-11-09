Rawr! 40 Badass Dragon Names For Your Little Fire Breather

Pan Hong/Getty

Looking for unconventional baby names for your little one (or pets or gaming characters)? Check out our package on vampire names, creepy names, witch names, wolf names, mermaid names, fairy names, and wiccan names, among others.

Why do we love dragons? Is it their fiery breath, their ability to fly or simply the fact that of all “mythological” creatures, they’re the most likely to exist? After all, they’re just winged dinosaurs, right? And we already know dinos exist. Are we crazy for believing? No way. Plus, there are just so many great dragon stories. From the uplifting story in How To Train Your Dragon to the scaly appearances they make in the Harry Potter series all the way back to the ancient tales of knights and dragons we read as kids, dragon stories are ingrained in our brains. The sense of adventure that comes with those tales is unparalleled.

It’s that sense of adventure and overwhelming fierceness of dragons that made us consider them baby naming inspiration. Maybe your baby’s sweet green eyes remind you of Toothless’s eyes. Or maybe you want your little girl to grow up as calmly strong and regal as the Mother of Dragons, Game of Thrones‘ Khaleesi. Whatever your reasoning for considering a dragon-themed baby name, know that you’re not alone. Thousands of people have opted for the same route. That means you can rest assured knowing that your kiddo’s name might be unique but probably won’t garner any eye rolls. And if none of these work? Consider looking into names for Aries babies. After all: It’s a fire symbol!

A hot tip for gamers, Dungeons and Dragons lovers, or Skyrim fans who happened to land on this page while looking for the perfect name for their characters: These are great dragon name options for you as well! Enjoy!

Names Of Famous Dragons

Fiction writers are capable of coming up with some pretty fantastical names. While there are actually tons of weird and wild dragon names out there, these are the ones we think sound the most “reasonable.” We’ve added in a few more uncommon or head-turning ones, though, for all our line-steppers. (We see you and we love you!)

Errol – Guards! Guards! by Terry Pratchett

Falkor – The Neverending Story

Firnen – Inheritance by Christopher Paolini

Ghidorah – Ghidorah, The Three-headed Monster

Katla – The Brothers Lionheart by Astrid Lindgren

Leviathan – Found in the Bible

Lockheed – The Uncanny X-Men #166

Rhaegal – A Song Of Ice And Fire by George R.R. Martin

Shenron – Dragon Ball

Smaug – The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien

Thorn – Eldest by Christopher Paolini

Uruloki – Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien

Names That Mean “Dragon”

These names are all related to dragons. They might actually mean “dragon.” Or they might relate to breathing fire. After all, fire-breathing is the thing dragons are most known for, right?

Boys Names

Apalala – From Hindi meaning water dragon.

Aiden – From Irish meaning little fire.

Brantley – Germanic meaning fire.

Cadmus – Greek meaning dragon teeth.

Draco – Greek meaning dragon.

Dracul – Romanian meaning dragon or the Devil.

Drake – English meaning dragon.

Ehecatl – “Wind Serpent” in the Aztec religion.

Fafnir – Norse, based on the story of a dwarf who turned into a dragon.

Ladon – Greek after a river god and 100-headed dragon.

Longwei – From Chinese meaning dragon greatness.

Pendragon – Celtic meaning chief dragon.

Tatsuya – Refers to the Japanese sign of the dragon.

Xiuhcoatl – “Fire Serpent” in the Aztec religion.

Girls Names

Adalinda – Meaning “Noble Serpent.”

Chumana – Native American meaning “Snake Maiden.”

Chusi – From Hopi meaning “dragon flower.”

Hydra – Greek meaning “many-headed dragon.”

Kaida – Japanese origin meaning “little dragon.”

Kaliyah – Hindi meaning “Killer of the multi-headed dragon.”

Kayda – Japanese meaning “looks like a dragon.”

Khaleesi – Dothraki meaning “Mother of dragons.”

Nuri – From Hebrew meaning “my fire.”

Ryoko – From Japanese meaning “she who is like a dragon.”

Scylla – From Greek meaning “dragon monster.”

Tanwen – From Welsh meaning “white fire.”

Uwibami – From Japanese meaning “giant snake.”

Wyvern – Anglo-French origin meaning “dragon.”