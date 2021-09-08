Travis Flew On A Plane Again Because Kourtney Makes Him Feel ‘Invincible’

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis Barker opens up on how he conquered his fear of flying with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been showering the masses with their incredibly lovey-dovey European vacation pics, the kind of photos that make you look at your significant other like, Damn, why aren’t we making out under the Eiffel Tower this summer, huh? But, those aggressively saccharine photos wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for Kourtney and the profound effect she’s had on Travis, who said he was traumatized after surviving a plane crash in 2008, vowing that he’d never fly again… that is, until he met her.

In 2008, Travis survived a plane crash that killed four people, including his assistant and security guard. He still has third-degree burns on more than half his body from the wreck and according to him, he had no interest in ever stepping foot on a plane again, but then he fell in love with Kourtney and that changed everything.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'” he told Nylon in a new interview. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

So far, they’ve flown to Mexico and Europe, and Travis says it’s all due to Kourtney’s support and his trust in her.

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” he added. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

When he rode on his first plane in 13 years, he commemorated the occasion with a photo of him and Kourt kissing outside the private jet and captioned it, “With you anything is possible.” Listen, it’s easy to smirk and snark at Travis and Kourtney’s PDA and cutesy Instagrams, but overcoming 13 years of PTSD is kind of a big deal, or as Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comment section of the Instagram, “Love conquers ALL,” and she’s literally not wrong.

These two are so serious that not only are they overcoming their trauma for one another, there are rumors they’re secretly married. Plus, back in July, Travis’s teenage daughter Alabama called Kourtney her “stepmom” in an Instagram Live. Interpret that all how you will.

At the end of the day, these two seem like the real deal and facing a fear like Travis’s fear of flying is a big damn deal. Much love to both of them.