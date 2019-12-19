60+ Super Hard Trick Questions That’ll Leave You Stumped For Days

Marilyn Nieves/ Getty

Okay, smartypants, you might think you know the answers to most questions but have you ever been asked a trick question? Unlike trivia questions, these don’t require a whole lot of knowledge or experience. Trick questions are, well, tricky. Intrigued? We rounded up some of the best and funniest trick questions for your next family game night that are sure to leave you scratching your head.

A little girl kicks a soccer ball. It goes 10 feet and comes back to her. How is this possible?

It’s called gravity. She kicked it up. What two things can you never eat for breakfast?

Lunch and dinner. What is always coming, but never arrives?

Tomorrow. What gets wetter the more it dries?

A towel. What was the President’s name in 1992?

The same as it is today. What word would you use to describe a man who does not have all his fingers on one hand?

Normal, because people usually have half their fingers on one hand. What word is spelled incorrectly in every single dictionary?

Incorrectly. What do an island and the letter “t” have in common?

They are both in the middle of water. What can be broken, but is never held?

A promise. What never asks a question but gets answered all the time?

Your cellphone. I’m so fragile that if you say my name, you’ll break me. What am I?

Silence. What goes up but never ever comes down?

Your age. A man dressed in all black is walking down a country lane. Suddenly, a large black car without any lights on comes round the corner and screeches to a halt. How did the car know he was there?

It was day time. What kind of tree can you carry in your hand?

A palm. What is it that lives if it is fed, and dies if you give it a drink?

Fire. A rancher had 500 cows and took one shot that got them all. How did he do it?

A panoramic photo. A rooster laid an egg on top of the barn roof. Which way did it roll?

It didn’t roll – roosters don’t lay eggs. A girl fell off a 50-foot ladder but didn’t get hurt. How come?

She fell off the bottom rung. What starts with “e” and ends with “e” but only has one letter in it?

An envelope. An electric train is moving north at 100mph and a wind is blowing to the west at 10mph. Which way does the smoke blow?

There is no smoke with an electric train. How can a man go eight days without sleep?

By sleeping during the night time. How can you drop a raw egg onto a concrete floor without cracking it?

The egg won’t crack the concrete floor! What can one catch that is not thrown?

A cold. How do you make the number one disappear?

Add the letter “g” to the front and it’s gone. What is it that if you have, you want to share with me, and if you share, you do not have?

A secret. If a plane crashes on the border between the United States and Canada, where do they bury the survivors?

Survivors are not buried. What’s greater than God and more evil than the devil. Rich people want it, poor people have it. And if you eat it, you’ll die?

Nothing. A cowboy rode into town on Friday. He stayed in town for three days and rode out on Friday. How is that possible?

Friday was the name of his horse. What two keys can’t open any door?

A monkey and a donkey. What will you actually find at the end of every rainbow?

The letter “w.” How can you lift an elephant with one hand?

It is not a problem, since you will never find an elephant with one hand. Why is it against the law for a man living in North Carolina to be buried in South Carolina?

You shouldn’t bury a person who is alive. How can a girl go 25 days without sleep?

She sleeps at night. You spot a boat full of people but there isn’t a single person on board. How is that possible?

Which is heavier, 100 pounds of rocks or 100 pounds of feathers?

They both weigh the same – 100 pounds. How could a man go outside in the pouring rain without protection, and not have a hair on his head get wet?

He was bald. The attorney is my brother,” testified the accountant. But the attorney testified he did not have a brother. Who is lying?

Neither one, because the accountant was his sister. What has a head and a tail but no body?

A coin. There was terrible plan crash, every single person onboard died, but yet two people survived. How is this possible?

The surviving couple was married. If there are 12 fish and half of them drown, how many are there?

12, fish don’t drown! If it takes eight men ten hours to build a wall, how long would it take four men?

No time, because the wall is already built. If you have a bowl with six apples and you take away four, how many do you have?

The 4 you took away. What belongs to you but gets used by everyone else more than you?

Your name. A truck driver is going down a one way street the wrong way, and passes at least ten cops. Why is he not caught?

Because he was not driving! He’s walking on the sidewalk. Imagine you’re in a room that’s filling up with water quickly. There are no windows or doors. How do you get out?

Stop imagining. Everyone in the world needs it, but they usually give it without taking it. What is it?

Advice. What can you hold without touching it at all?

A conversation. A 10 foot rope ladder hangs over the side of a boat with the bottom rung on the surface of the water. The rungs are one foot apart, and the tide goes up at the rate of 6 inches per hour. How long will it be until three rungs are covered?

Never. The boat rises as the tide goes up. A young boy was rushed to the hospital emergency room, but the ER doctor saw the boy and refused to operate. “This boy is my son,” the doctor said. But the doctor wasn’t the boy’s father. How could this be?

The doctor was the boy’s mom. What has a face and two hands, but no arms or legs?

A clock. Which is correct? “Penguins flies” or “A penguin flies.”

None, because penguins don’t fly. Some months have 31 days, others have 30 days. How many have 28 days?

All months have 28 days. What has a head, a tail, but does not have a body?

A coin. I’m light as a feather, but not even the strongest girl can hold me for more than 5 minutes. What am I?

Breath. Mr. Jones noticed that his pants pockets were totally empty – but that there was still something in it. What was it?

A hole. What has four legs, but can’t walk?

A table. If you had only one match and entered a dark room containing an oil lamp, some kindling wood, and a newspaper, which would you light first?

The match. If it took eight men ten hours to build a wall, how long would it take four men to build it?

No time at all since it is already built. What gets sharper the more you use it?

Your brain. What can run but not walk?

Raindrops. If Mr Smith’s peacock lays an egg in Mr Jones’ yard, who owns the egg?

Peacocks don’t lay eggs, just peahens. A is the father of B. But B is not the son of A. How’s that possible?

B is the daughter.

