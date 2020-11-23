40+ Riddles For Teens (And Parents Hoping To Connect)

Ben White/Unsplash

Conversing with teenagers isn’t always easy. Between the massive amounts of homework they have and the notoriously short attention span, it can be hard to connect. But if you can make your teen laugh, you’re probably on the right track to a lasting, respectful relationship. How do you make them laugh, though? Telling dad jokes might do the trick. Another great option could be jokes about their favorite things, like owls or shopping. Of course, you can also bond over our personal favorite parent-teen pastime: riddles for teens. Giving them a tough-ish brainbuster will stop them in their tracks and make them think. You might even get the chance to talk it through with them. And, of course, you get to laugh at the end about how simple or silly the answer was — right there, in plain sight.

Not every riddle will have the same effect. Like all things involving teens, it’s hard to tell what will earn you an eye roll. Still, why not give it a go? Below are some riddles to get you started, perfect for tweens and teens. Give ’em something to think about… and something to laugh about.