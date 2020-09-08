’80s Kids Rejoice — A ‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Sequel Is Coming

Columbia Pictures

A Troop Beverly Hills sequel is in the works at Sony

Back in 1989, the world fell in love with a little old movie called Troop Beverly Hills. The film followed a pampered California socialite named Phyllis Nefler (Shelley Long), who decides to lead a group of Wilderness Girls (kinda like the Girl Scouts) after a messy divorce to prove to her daughter that she can “rough it.” Although some like to complain that “Hollywood is out of ideas” and they only want to remake ’80s movies, I personally am rejoicing that Troop Beverly Hills is getting a long-awaited update.

Variety reports that the new — yet-untitled — Troop Beverly Hills update is not actually a “remake” but a sequel to the original film, meaning it’ll likely takes place 30+ years after the events of the original film. Although we have no idea if the original cast is set to return, it would make sense that they could make an appearance and since the o.g. cast included comedy kween Shelley Long, now-indie rocker Jenny Lewis, and ’80s and ’90s darlings Tori Spelling and Carla Gugino, it would be iconic if the film got the old Wilderness Girls back together.

This film had everything. The Frug. Late ’80s opulence. Cookies. Fashun. Blowouts. But more importantly, the original cast is still in touch and actually got together last year with Entertainment Weekly for a 30-year reunion.

No word yet on when this movie is set to debut, though Sony’s TriStar Pictures banner is releasing it and Laurence Mark (The Greatest Showman, Julie & Julia, Dreamgirls) is set to produce.

Getting my luxury tent ready and trying to remember the words to their iconic song, what was it? Oh right: “We’re the girls from Beverly Hills, shopping is our greatest skill! We will fight and try real hard, leave behind our credit card! Beverly Hills, what a thrill! Beverly Hills, what a thrill!”

Can’t wait!