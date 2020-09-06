Multiple Boats Sink At Pro-Trump Boat Parade In Texas

Bob Daemmrich, Reuters/YouTube

There were no injures reported as a result

Several boats sank during a “Trump Boat Parade” that took place on Lake Travis located west of Austin, Tex. Crowds gathered on Saturday to show their support of Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office received “multiple calls of boats in distress throughout the parade,” Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kristen Dark told NBC News. “Several of the boats did sink,” Dark said, adding there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

According to Braden Frame, president of the Lake Travis Fire Fighters Association, firefighters pulled “numerous” people out of the water. “We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these” sinkings, Dark added.

The parade, which saw about 2,600 in attendance, was organized via Facebook page. “Boats of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to participate,” the event description read. “Decorate your boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle. Let’s really make a statement!” Mission accomplished.

The lake is known for being difficult to navigate and, depending on weather conditions and the number of boats in the water, large waves and choppy conditions can be common, the Austin American-Statesman newspaper reported. Such was the case on Saturday.

Now that we know for sure everyone is safe and sound, can we take a moment to appreciate some of the comments?

“We had an exceptional number of boats on the lake today,” Dark told the New York Times. “When they all started moving at the same time, it generated significant waves.” Boats were set to all line up and head west, turning around at Point Venture and ending back at Emerald Point, according to the event plan.

Of course, you can’t have a Trump story without the conspiracy theorists coming outing full force. Just take pro-Trump writer and “Christian conservative” Carmine Sabia who, according to DeadState, wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “The likelihood of all of these boats sinking at the Trump Boat Parade by accident is microscopic. We are dealing with terrorists.”

Another took to Twitter, saying, “What’s the probability of several boats sinking concurrently with no bad weather calm waters and no collisions? It screams investigation at least for insurance fraud purposes lf not politically motivated foul play.” Sigh.

What's the probability of several boats sinking concurrently with no bad weather calm waters and no collisions? It screams investigation at least for insurance fraud purposes lf not politically motivated foul play. — Ignacio Useli (@bachblues2) September 5, 2020

There have been multiple Pro-Trump boat parades that have taken place across the country in states such as Florida, California, and Minnesota, NBC News reported.

The Trump boat parade fiasco is funny because the little Trump boats thought they were driving with the big Trump boats and then the big Trump boats crushed them with waves and drove away like always. — feminist next door (@emrazz) September 5, 2020

If Trump wins, we’re all sunk.