25 Knot Too Shabby Gift Ideas For Boaters

For people who love their boat, gift ideas related to the ocean or lake may seem a little random given it’s winter. But true boat people are always thinking about their next trip out. There is something freeing about driving out on the open water that creates a euphoric state that can’t be tamed. We think of it as the same feeling as flying down a hill on a sled when we were kids or sailing through the air on a swing, but owning a boat is grown-up fun. The kids can get in on the action too as long as they’re wearing proper life jackets, but really it’s grown-up play time.

Boat owners are carefree and fun, while also being extremely intelligent about the environment and the world around them, and extremely responsible. A love of nature and the outdoors, science, and all things nautical embodies every boat captain. Tapping into any one of these character traits for gifting inspiration can yield plenty of options. We’ve compiled the ultimate boaters gift guide from the did-you-know-we-have-a-boat home decor to the must-have-on-deck gear and everything in between. We think each of these is a guaranteed invite aboard!

Best Gifts for Boaters

Toadfish Non-Tipping Suction Cup Can Cooler What’s a day out on the boat without access to cool beverages? Toadfish’s Non-Tipping Suction Cup Can Cooler is the first of its kind that sticks to any smooth surface while keeping your beverage cool for up to 12 hours. We love this version that contains the adapter to fit slim cans (like energy drinks) as well as standard sized ones. $24.00 AT AMAZON

Jumbo Vinyl Coated Orange Floating Keychain Imagine being out on the boat and diving into the water only to realize that your keys are still in your pocket. Yikes! Insert jumbo floating key chains and crisis averted. This is one of those can’t go wrong gifts as it’s a must have for anyone who lives on the water or weekends on the boat. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Earth Pak -Waterproof Dry Bag Earth Pak’s dry bag provides long lasting waterproof support for all of your gear on board and as a bonus also comes with an IPX8 Certified 6.5 Inch waterproof phone case. Available in 5 different sizes to fit everyone’s needs from an afternoon in the sun to a week-long adventure at sea. Best part? It can double as a camping pillow if needed! $19.99 AT AMAZON

ROADIE 24 HARD COOLER Designed with the thermal engineering that YETI known for in a unique slim space saver variety, this Rock 24 Hard Cooler will hold all the day’s necessities but will also fit behind the driver’s seat of a car. Perfect for taking on a boat as well with YETI’s tie down kit, it’s guaranteed to stay put even in the roughest of seas. $200 AT YETI

Cool Boat Gadgets

Clear Weak Light Vision - Lightweight Binoculars A good pair of binoculars might not be the first gift you think of for a boater, but they will certainly elevate their water adventures. Adorrgon’s Clear Weak Light Vision Binoculars are perfect for bird watching and heading out in the early morning light. They are a must have for any longer boating adventures that go further from shore! $39.96 AT AMAZON

Pyle Marine Bluetooth Stereo Radio This 12v Marine Radio by Pyle is a traditional AM/FM radio that also has bluetooth connectivity, which allows for audio to stream services like Pandora directly from any bluetooth enabled device (phone or tablet). Users also have the option to answer phone calls so there is no need to dig around for the phone and risk getting it wet. $37.91 AT AMAZON

TurnOnSport Boat Compass Dash Mount Flush Just like all things techy, GPS can malfunction from time to time. Many boaters prefer the presence of a compass to guide their adventures, even as a backup. TurnOnSport’s Dash Mount Compass is a beautiful relic so classic it’s cool. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Gifts for New Boat Owner

Premium Boat Scuff Erasers One of the things many new boat owners may not realize is how much maintenance a boat requires. Giving the gift of Boat Scuff Erasers to add to their cleaning kit will help make wash downs a snap. These are like the Magic Eraser of boating, perfect for scuff marks from shoes, fishing poles, and coolers. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Naviskin Bimini Top Cover Most new boat owners only think about blue skies and perfect weather out on the water. Any experienced boater knows that a bimini top is a must have item to block the sun when it gets to be too much, or protect from an unexpected rain shower or storm. We love that this one comes in an option of 10 different colors to match the new boat perfectly! $90.99 AT AMAZON

Docktail Bar Boat Utility Table with Cup Holders and Storage The best part of a new boat is being able to take friends out on the water for a day of fun. Things can quickly get messy with drinks and snacks everywhere. We love this simple solution from Docktail, an all in one mountable cup holder, table, and storage shelf for all the on- board goodies and treats. $289.97 AT AMAZON

Boat Warming Gifts

Your Boat Name Anchor Wood Style Waiter's Corkscrew Celebrate a boat warming with a personalized corkscrew or bottle of wine designed with the boat’s name. We love the classic look (and the multiple color options) of this corkscrew as well as the functionality as it can be used either at home or on the boat. $16 AT ZAZZLE

AOMAIS Sport II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers Nothing says get the fun started like music, so a new pair of waterproof bluetooth speakers for the boat makes the perfect boat warming gift. We love the ability for this to connect with Amazon Echo Dot and the built tough exterior for extra durability when out and about. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Your Boat Name Nautical Anchor & Oars Boat Flag Every boat has a name and that’s a sense of pride for a boat owner. We think every boat should also have a flag on it. Zazzle has put these two ideas together in this personalized flag that we just love. New boat owners can fly their flag high with pride showing off the name of their new vessel. $16 AT ZAZZLE

Magma Marine Kettle Gas Grill Encourage your boat owning friends to take the BBQ onboard their next adventure with this Marine Grade Gas Grill designed specifically for boating use. The 13” cook space is enough to serve up a few burgers or hot dogs to everyone on board. We love the stay cool handle and windproof design to keep things safe while in use. $183.37 AT AMAZON

Boat Accessories Gifts

Intex 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set with Aluminum Oars and High Output Air Pump We absolutely love this inflatable 2- person kayak from Intex. Perfect for the small space of a boat interior, as it can be inflated and deflated as needed from a brand that we know is a go to for all things inflatable and water related. Bonus: the included air pump makes inflation a snap! $112.12 AT AMAZON

SportsStuff Super Mable | 1-3 Rider Towable Tube for Boating Tubing is one of boaters’ favorite past times, so setting them up with an awesome multiple person tube and tow rope will be a win! We love SportsStuff’s Super Mable Tow for its overall stability and size. Large enough for 1-3 riders, everyone will be lining up to go again and again all afternoon long! $369.23 AT AMAZON

O'Brien Reactor Combo Water Skis Water skis are a must-have boat accessory for providing hours of entertainment out on the water. O’Brien is a classic name in water ski quality and we love the budget friendly pricing of this pair. O’Brien describes them as, “Our most traditional pair of skis, the Reactors are a bit narrower overall, making them more maneuverable and responsive on the water. They are easy to get up on and with our dual tunnel design, they deliver smooth, stable performance.” Yes please! $183.76 AT AMAZON

Gifts for Boat Captains

Boat Cleaner Microfiber Sponge Bucket and Microfiber Wash Cloths A boat captain needs a good stock of cleaning supplies to keep his deck in top shape. We love this collapsable 3- gallon bucket for its space- saving design but also the incredibly powerful microfiber cleaning tools. Captain can scrub all parts of the boat with minimal muscle power and then simply toss them in the wash to reuse them for next time. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Ironwood Pacific DeckMate 6-in-1 Boating Tool Boat captains need to be ready at a moment’s notice for whatever is thrown their way out on the water. Ironwood Pacific’s DeckMate 6-in-1 Boating Tool is an easy grab and go multi-purpose tool made up of boater’s top needed tools including everything from deck keys to a screwdriver to a hex tool. $18.00 AT AMAZON

Personalized Life Ring A little decorative swag never hurt anyone. We think all boat captains will love this personalized life ring that can be labeled with either the captain’s name or the boat’s name. Available in four sizes, there are options depending on how big of a splash (pun intended) you want your gift to make. Regardless it will make for one sweet, IG worthy photo op background on board. $30 AT ETSY

Fun Gifts for Boat Owners

Rowboat Serving Bowl with Napkin Holder This aluminum sailboat server has spots for four favorite treats from fruit to candy and nuts and will surely make a statement at any party. We love the thoughtful details like the oar spoons and the mast napkin holder — functional and chic. All hands will be on this deck! $85 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Knots Coffee Mug - Learn How to Tie Eight Different Knots This mug isn’t just a hot beverage holder with some useful information, it’s actually a kinesthetic learning tool to practice what they teach. According to Amazon, “The mug has a cleat for a handle and comes with a length of rope. As soon as you open the box, you can follow the step-by-step instructions to learn eight classic knots.” $15.95 AT AMAZON

Nautical Anchor Boat & Captain Name Slate | White Serving Tray Bring serious boating style to entertaining either onboard or at home. This personalized serving tray features a nautical design and the ability to customize the text to include the name of the boat owner and of the boat all in a cute blue and white presentation on a functional tray. $60 AT ZAZZLE

The Big Catch Personalized Maple Fillet Board True fishermen serve their catch to friends and family after they fillet it. This Personalized Maple Fillet Board sets the stage beautifully for even the occasional boater or fisherman to display their protein (even store bought ones) while preparing or presenting the meal. We love the ruler detail and the fact that it’s made of environmental-stable material. $85 AT PERSONALIZATION MALL

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.