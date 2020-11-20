25 Knot Too Shabby Gift Ideas For Boaters

For people who love their boat, gift ideas related to the ocean or lake may seem a little random given it’s winter. But true boat people are always thinking about their next trip out. There is something freeing about driving out on the open water that creates a euphoric state that can’t be tamed. We think of it as the same feeling as flying down a hill on a sled when we were kids or sailing through the air on a swing, but owning a boat is grown-up fun. The kids can get in on the action too as long as they’re wearing proper life jackets, but really it’s grown-up play time.
Boat owners are carefree and fun, while also being extremely intelligent about the environment and the world around them, and extremely responsible. A love of nature and the outdoors, science, and all things nautical embodies every boat captain. Tapping into any one of these character traits for gifting inspiration can yield plenty of options. We’ve compiled the ultimate boaters gift guide from the did-you-know-we-have-a-boat home decor to the must-have-on-deck gear and everything in between. We think each of these is a guaranteed invite aboard!
Best Gifts for Boaters
Toadfish Non-Tipping Suction Cup Can Cooler
What’s a day out on the boat without access to cool beverages? Toadfish’s Non-Tipping Suction Cup Can Cooler is the first of its kind that sticks to any smooth surface while keeping your beverage cool for up to 12 hours. We love this version that contains the adapter to fit slim cans (like energy drinks) as well as standard sized ones.
Jumbo Vinyl Coated Orange Floating Keychain
Imagine being out on the boat and diving into the water only to realize that your keys are still in your pocket. Yikes! Insert jumbo floating key chains and crisis averted. This is one of those can’t go wrong gifts as it’s a must have for anyone who lives on the water or weekends on the boat.
Earth Pak -Waterproof Dry Bag
Earth Pak’s dry bag provides long lasting waterproof support for all of your gear on board and as a bonus also comes with an IPX8 Certified 6.5 Inch waterproof phone case. Available in 5 different sizes to fit everyone’s needs from an afternoon in the sun to a week-long adventure at sea. Best part? It can double as a camping pillow if needed!
ROADIE 24 HARD COOLER
Designed with the thermal engineering that YETI known for in a unique slim space saver variety, this Rock 24 Hard Cooler will hold all the day’s necessities but will also fit behind the driver’s seat of a car. Perfect for taking on a boat as well with YETI’s tie down kit, it’s guaranteed to stay put even in the roughest of seas.
Cool Boat Gadgets
Clear Weak Light Vision - Lightweight Binoculars
A good pair of binoculars might not be the first gift you think of for a boater, but they will certainly elevate their water adventures. Adorrgon’s Clear Weak Light Vision Binoculars are perfect for bird watching and heading out in the early morning light. They are a must have for any longer boating adventures that go further from shore!
Pyle Marine Bluetooth Stereo Radio
This 12v Marine Radio by Pyle is a traditional AM/FM radio that also has bluetooth connectivity, which allows for audio to stream services like Pandora directly from any bluetooth enabled device (phone or tablet). Users also have the option to answer phone calls so there is no need to dig around for the phone and risk getting it wet.
TurnOnSport Boat Compass Dash Mount Flush
Just like all things techy, GPS can malfunction from time to time. Many boaters prefer the presence of a compass to guide their adventures, even as a backup. TurnOnSport’s Dash Mount Compass is a beautiful relic so classic it’s cool.
Gifts for New Boat Owner
Premium Boat Scuff Erasers
One of the things many new boat owners may not realize is how much maintenance a boat requires. Giving the gift of Boat Scuff Erasers to add to their cleaning kit will help make wash downs a snap. These are like the Magic Eraser of boating, perfect for scuff marks from shoes, fishing poles, and coolers.
Naviskin Bimini Top Cover
Most new boat owners only think about blue skies and perfect weather out on the water. Any experienced boater knows that a bimini top is a must have item to block the sun when it gets to be too much, or protect from an unexpected rain shower or storm. We love that this one comes in an option of 10 different colors to match the new boat perfectly!
Docktail Bar Boat Utility Table with Cup Holders and Storage
The best part of a new boat is being able to take friends out on the water for a day of fun. Things can quickly get messy with drinks and snacks everywhere. We love this simple solution from Docktail, an all in one mountable cup holder, table, and storage shelf for all the on- board goodies and treats.
Boat Warming Gifts
Your Boat Name Anchor Wood Style Waiter's Corkscrew
Celebrate a boat warming with a personalized corkscrew or bottle of wine designed with the boat’s name. We love the classic look (and the multiple color options) of this corkscrew as well as the functionality as it can be used either at home or on the boat.
AOMAIS Sport II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers
Nothing says get the fun started like music, so a new pair of waterproof bluetooth speakers for the boat makes the perfect boat warming gift. We love the ability for this to connect with Amazon Echo Dot and the built tough exterior for extra durability when out and about.
Your Boat Name Nautical Anchor & Oars Boat Flag
Every boat has a name and that’s a sense of pride for a boat owner. We think every boat should also have a flag on it. Zazzle has put these two ideas together in this personalized flag that we just love. New boat owners can fly their flag high with pride showing off the name of their new vessel.
Magma Marine Kettle Gas Grill
Encourage your boat owning friends to take the BBQ onboard their next adventure with this Marine Grade Gas Grill designed specifically for boating use. The 13” cook space is enough to serve up a few burgers or hot dogs to everyone on board. We love the stay cool handle and windproof design to keep things safe while in use.
Boat Accessories Gifts
Intex 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set with Aluminum Oars and High Output Air Pump
We absolutely love this inflatable 2- person kayak from Intex. Perfect for the small space of a boat interior, as it can be inflated and deflated as needed from a brand that we know is a go to for all things inflatable and water related. Bonus: the included air pump makes inflation a snap!
SportsStuff Super Mable | 1-3 Rider Towable Tube for Boating
Tubing is one of boaters’ favorite past times, so setting them up with an awesome multiple person tube and tow rope will be a win! We love SportsStuff’s Super Mable Tow for its overall stability and size. Large enough for 1-3 riders, everyone will be lining up to go again and again all afternoon long!
O'Brien Reactor Combo Water Skis
Water skis are a must-have boat accessory for providing hours of entertainment out on the water. O’Brien is a classic name in water ski quality and we love the budget friendly pricing of this pair. O’Brien describes them as, “Our most traditional pair of skis, the Reactors are a bit narrower overall, making them more maneuverable and responsive on the water. They are easy to get up on and with our dual tunnel design, they deliver smooth, stable performance.” Yes please!
Gifts for Boat Captains
Boat Cleaner Microfiber Sponge Bucket and Microfiber Wash Cloths
A boat captain needs a good stock of cleaning supplies to keep his deck in top shape. We love this collapsable 3- gallon bucket for its space- saving design but also the incredibly powerful microfiber cleaning tools. Captain can scrub all parts of the boat with minimal muscle power and then simply toss them in the wash to reuse them for next time.
Ironwood Pacific DeckMate 6-in-1 Boating Tool
Boat captains need to be ready at a moment’s notice for whatever is thrown their way out on the water. Ironwood Pacific’s DeckMate 6-in-1 Boating Tool is an easy grab and go multi-purpose tool made up of boater’s top needed tools including everything from deck keys to a screwdriver to a hex tool.
Personalized Life Ring
A little decorative swag never hurt anyone. We think all boat captains will love this personalized life ring that can be labeled with either the captain’s name or the boat’s name. Available in four sizes, there are options depending on how big of a splash (pun intended) you want your gift to make. Regardless it will make for one sweet, IG worthy photo op background on board.
Fun Gifts for Boat Owners
Rowboat Serving Bowl with Napkin Holder
This aluminum sailboat server has spots for four favorite treats from fruit to candy and nuts and will surely make a statement at any party. We love the thoughtful details like the oar spoons and the mast napkin holder — functional and chic. All hands will be on this deck!
Knots Coffee Mug - Learn How to Tie Eight Different Knots
This mug isn’t just a hot beverage holder with some useful information, it’s actually a kinesthetic learning tool to practice what they teach. According to Amazon, “The mug has a cleat for a handle and comes with a length of rope. As soon as you open the box, you can follow the step-by-step instructions to learn eight classic knots.”
Nautical Anchor Boat & Captain Name Slate | White Serving Tray
Bring serious boating style to entertaining either onboard or at home. This personalized serving tray features a nautical design and the ability to customize the text to include the name of the boat owner and of the boat all in a cute blue and white presentation on a functional tray.
The Big Catch Personalized Maple Fillet Board
True fishermen serve their catch to friends and family after they fillet it. This Personalized Maple Fillet Board sets the stage beautifully for even the occasional boater or fisherman to display their protein (even store bought ones) while preparing or presenting the meal. We love the ruler detail and the fact that it’s made of environmental-stable material.
Looking for more holiday gifting inspiration? Check out all of our gift guides to check everyone off your list!