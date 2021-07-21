Universal Standard Is Having A 75% Off Sample Sale So Go Get Your Stuff!

Universal Standard

The two most exciting words in the English language: sample sale

It’s time to Treat Yo Self: Universal Standard is having a massive sample sale, and there are some major discounts up for grabs. Like up to 75 percent major.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, you’re going to want to get to know it and possibly just start living in it forever. Universal Standard offers everything from office-ready wardrobe essentials to party dresses and athleisure looks, so they can basically dress you for anything and everything going on in your life (including cozy nights on the couch with Netflix — you can’t tell me you don’t want every piece of adorable loungewear they sell).

Aside from the clothes being incredibly cute — like the Misa Jersey dress shown below, a steal at $45 — Universal Standard is a brand you can actually feel good about shopping at. The company is woman-owned, and neither of the founders is currently spending zillions of dollars building a rocket to the moon as far as I know, which is always a win.

It’s also size-inclusive. And when they say they are size-inclusive, they actually mean it. While so many brands boast extended sizing but then still end up only offering, like a size 16 (while giving themselves a pat on the back for it), Universal Standard pieces range from 00 to 40, which is amazing, and means I might actually be able to order a button-down shirt that closes over my boobs. The white one shown below, the Elbe, comes in eight different colors and they’re *all* on sale.

The sample sale is the perfect time to get acquainted with the brand — or, if you’re already a regular customer, to finally hit check out on the pieces that have been sitting in your cart for who knows how long. Because this isn’t one of those “sales” where roughly 12 things are marked down by 3 percent. There are literally hundreds of discounted items, so you can actually save a serious chunk of change as you stock up. Think about winter because it’s surely coming — this turtleneck dress is calling your name.

Might I suggest this lovely Dawn Linen Hi Lo tunic to get you started? Reviewers love that you can dress it up or dress it down and stay cool during your hot vax summer.

Universal Standard’s sample sale is on until August 2nd, but some pieces and sizes are already starting to sell out — so don’t wait if you’ve got your eye on one or two or ten must-have items.