‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Suffers A Miscarriage After ‘Miracle’ Pregnancy

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage on Friday’s episode of her podcast, Scheananigans.

During the episode, Shay told listeners that she had only recently learned about her “miracle” pregnancy “a few weeks ago.” This, she said, came as a shock to her and boyfriend, Brock Davies because she was told by doctors that it would be “close to impossible” to become pregnant on her own. Sadly, she started experiencing heavy bleeding during Father’s Day weekend and went in for an ultrasound, only to learn “there was no heartbeat” and there was “nothing progressing” or “growing inside” of her.

While miscarriages are common (according to Mayo Clinic, about 10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, and the actual number is likely higher because many miscarriages occur so early in pregnancy that a woman doesn’t realize she’s pregnant), that doesn’t make it any less devastating. What makes Shay’s situation even more heartbreaking, is that Shay wasn’t even expecting to be able to get pregnant on her own. And when she discovered she was pregnant, she considered it a miracle.

“I didn’t think that I could get pregnant on my own. My AMH levels, for those of you who know what they are, were 0.28. That’s basically your fertility levels, and that tells you your egg count. I have very low ovarian reserve,” Shay said.

Shay’s celebration around her pregnancy was unfortunately short-lived. A few weeks into the pregnancy, after telling friends and family and even planning a Father’s Day surprise for her dad, the reality TV star shared that she started “bleeding all weekend, and it wasn’t stopping.” Her blood work showed that her HCG (pregnancy hormone) “went up significantly” but wasn’t “doubling or tripling as it shoes.” Plus, her “progesterone dropped significantly.” Even though the bleeding stopped after she went on progesterone medication, Shay learned that the baby had no heartbeat.

“There were parts that he could see where [the fetus] was starting to form and it just didn’t. So obviously, [it was] just devastating. We were so excited. To be excited for a few weeks and then it’s gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process,” Shay shared on Scheananigans.

Through tears, she added, “Now I’m at home and I’m just waiting to naturally miscarry. I have to go back to my doctor this week so he can do another ultrasound. Because now I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mind-fuck —because I know there’s nothing progressing, but here’s still something there and I haven’t passed it yet.”

The Vanderpump Rules star will be heading back to the doctor to find out what her next steps are. Although Shay is heartbroken and disappointed, she’s still hopeful. “I wanted to put this out, because a miracle did happen, and I got pregnant for the first time in my life. And although this one isn’t working out and we don’t know yet what’s exactly gonna happen, I know that I was able to get pregnant on my own, and that alone is a miracle. And I know that this is something that’s common, that so many women go through.”

Shay has been pretty open about her parenthood plans, as well as her fertility issues. Like many women, Shay wanted to have more control over her timeline, and decided to freeze her eggs so she could be a mom at her own pace (not all people have the luxury of being able to choose, and Shay recognizes that). Back in January, 2019, Shay shared a photo of herself right before the procedure that would freeze her eggs. “Everyone is different I’m sure. I am single and no where near trying to have a baby,” Shay wrote in her caption, describe her person thought process and decision. “My doctor highly recommended for me to do this to have a better chance at a healthy baby down the road. I have learned so much about fertility and everything that goes into freezing eggs and IVF. You never know what will happen in life,” she added.

While it’s devastating to learn what Shay recently went through, it’s also important that the celeb is using her tremendous platform to let women who are struggling with their fertility to know that they are not alone.