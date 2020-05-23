Vanessa Bryant Shares The Cover For Kobe’s New Novel, ‘Geese Are Never Swans’

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Vanessa Bryant has revealed that a novel created by her late husband, Kobe, will be released in July

Vanessa Bryant tragically lost her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, as well as her eldest daughter, Gianna, in a tragic helicopter accident in January. However, the mourning widow and mother continues to keep the spirit of her loved ones alive. Whether honoring what would have been her little girl’s 14th birthday or sharing a loving tribute to her late husband on Valentine’s Day, Vanessa’s love for the two continues to shine. On Friday, the 38-year-old continued to honor Kobe by revealing that his latest book, Geese Are Never Swans, will be released next month. She also shared details about the novel as well as the cover image.

“‘Whether goose or swan, I have wings and I’ll fly.’ Introducing Geese Are Never Swans, one of my favorite novels created by my husband @kobebryant,” Bryant captioned an Instagram image of the book’s cover, which features the novel’s protagonist, Gus Bennett, “an aspiring Olympic swimmer facing tough issues that he must overcome in order to win in the pool.”

“This story perfectly highlights the healing nature that lies within sports,” Bryant added.

The book, created by Kobe and written by Eva Clark, is set to be released July 21 but is currently available for preorder. According to Amazon, it is the No. 1 bestseller in Teen and Young Adults Water Sports Fiction.

“Gus’s life is about one thing ― swimming,” the book summary starts. “He is determined to make it to the Olympics and he knows that the only coach in town who can get him there is Coach Marks. So it seems like a simple plan: convince Coach Marks to train him. Everything from there on in is just hard work and Gus has never been afraid of hard work.”

Described as a “powerful novel about the punishing and the healing nature of sports,” Gus is met with many challenges, including working through feelings of rage and anger toward his family, his coach — and even himself.

“But as he works through his feelings and toward his goal, Gus does everything he can to channel his anger into excelling at the sport that he and Danny both loved, finding solace in the same place he must face his demons: the water,” the summary concludes.

Earlier in the week, Bryant shared her late husband’s dedication in his November 2019 sports fiction book, Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof: “For Vanessa. Thank you for always being the Realist to my Dreamer.”

And on May 1, Bryant paid a heartbreaking tribute to Gianna, on what would have been her 14th birthday.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,” she wrote alongside a photo. “Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”