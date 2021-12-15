When Is ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Coming Out? Here’s Everything We Know

Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Based on the book series by Robyn Carr, Netflix’s Virgin River has been our comfort viewing for a few years now — and we’re so happy the show’s not going anywhere any time soon. The dramedy about friendship, love, heartbreak, tragedy, and determination hits on all your emotions throughout each episode, all while keeping you on your toes. Netflix knows how to write a cliffhanger, ya know? Season 3 dropped in July, and we obviously blasted right through every episode in one sitting and started Googling “shows like Virgin River” to marathon-watch until the next batch of episodes. (If you don’t do that, then what are you even doing with your time?) Fortunately, Virgin River Season 4 is on the way… just not yet.

There isn’t a whole lot of info out there yet about how things are going to unfold, but we have gathered some clues about what to expect when the new episodes drop on Netflix in 2022. Check out the details ahead, including a possible Virgin River Season 4 release date and which cast members are returning to our favorite fictional Pacific Northwest town.

How does Season 3 of Virgin River end?

Spoilers ahead! If you aren’t all caught up, uh, get on that ASAP.

When nurse practitioner and midwife Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) moved to Virgin River to help out at a small-town clinic, she probably had no idea where her life would take her! Following the loss of her baby and then her husband, Mark (Daniel Gillies), Mel was looking to start fresh somewhere else, which is how she ended up in this quirky little Pacific Northwest town. Upon her arrival, she sparred with Doc (Tim Matheson) and slowly grew close with the rough-around-the-edges bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson).

In Season 3 of the show, Mel and Jack got closer (despite all their hiccups), leading to Jack proposing to her in the finale. Well, he tries to propose to her, but she stops him short to tell him she’s pregnant. It’s pretty big news, considering she thought she could never actually have kids. It’s even bigger news considering Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) is pregnant with twins — and they’re Jack’s. But what Mel doesn’t know is who is actually the father of her baby. You see, she had some of her embryos frozen from when she and Mark kept attempting to get pregnant, and Mel had IVF treatments when no one was looking. So, the baby is either Mark’s or Jack’s.

Obviously, a lot more happened in Season 3 (and leading up to Season 3), but let’s be honest: Mel and Jack are what we’re really here for. But if you want the Cliff’s Notes version: Preacher (Colin Lawrence) was poisoned, Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey) decided to join the Marines, Hope (Annette O’Toole) got into a horrific car accident, and Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) is arrested. And that’s what you missed on Virgin River!

When does Season 4 of Virgin River premiere?

Dying to find out the Virgin River Season 4 release date? Yeah. Us, too. But we’ll all have to wait just a bit longer, as an official date hasn’t yet been announced. However, there is good news about the future of the series that we can share. Not only is Virgin River Season 4 on the way, but Netflix has already picked up the show for a Season 5. Variety shared in September that Netflix made the big announcement to greenlight not just one season, but two. What’s on Netflix reported that filming for the fourth season began in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in July this year and wrapped in early December.

Alas, even though Season 4 is in the can, we don’t quite have a release date yet. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long in 2022 to get the new season of the show, but let’s do a bit of deducing on this. The first season premiered on Dec. 6, 2019; the second one on Nov. 27, 2020; and the third one on July 9, 2021. Netflix generally likes to drop new seasons of a series around the same time of year, and we know we aren’t getting Season 4 by the end of 2021. So, we’re predicting the new episodes will be here in July 2022.

Who is in the Season 4 cast of Virgin River?

Your faves are back for Season 4 of Virgin River, including Breckenridge and Henderson, but a couple new faces have made their way to this sleepy mountain town. Deadline reported in October that Mark Ghanimé would be joining the show as Dr. Cameron Hayek, a brand new town physician “armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world.” Not surprisingly, Cameron “makes an immediate splash in town — especially with the ladies of Virgin River.” Another new face? Kai Bradbury is coming on board as Doc’s long-lost grandson.

But perhaps even more exciting is that Hope will be back for Season 4 after sitting out all of Season 3. Showrunner Sue Tenney told Entertainment Weekly that Hope will recover from her car accident, which will be one storyline of Season 4. More on that in a minute.

Are there any spoilers for Season 4 of Virgin River?

Two are a few major storylines that we’ll *hopefully* have answers for in Season 4. Here’s everything the cast and crew have hinted (or outright revealed) about what’s in store.

Who is the father of Mel’s baby?

Sit tight, fans! It could be a minute before this paternity mystery gets solved. “That’s something that we won’t answer until we get to the end of — if we get — a Season 4,” Tenney told Us Weekly. And since Season 4 has now been greenlit, we can assume that revelation will come by the end of the season.

Who shot Jack?

“If we get the actual reveal [in Season 4], it would detail more of how this all was intertwined,” Tenney told Us Weekly of the perpetrator. “The webbing of that story goes all the way back to the first season, so it’s a connective tissue that goes through four seasons.”

Will Hope be back? And OK?

Sadly, fans didn’t get to see nearly enough Hope (Annette O’Toole) in Season 3, and we have COVID-19 to blame for that. “That was a pandemic pivot,” Tenney told EW. At the time, O’Toole couldn’t travel to location for filming. However, on Dec. 3, the actress tweeted, “Today is the last day of filming for #virginriver season 4. It has been a joy to work alongside this wonderful crew. They wear masks all day; sometimes over 12 hours. I cannot say enough about their dedication and goodwill. I salute and thank them.”

Tenney has also hinted that Hope will have plenty of screen time, saying, “We do move ahead. To us, it’s the recovery and what she’s dealing with — a traumatic brain injury. Doc (Tim Matheson), like Jack, is dedicated and is not going to move off of that dedication. But the more fun relationship is the one between Muriel (Teryl Rothery) and Hope. It starts as very antagonistic. [But] in the slow burn category, you’ll see moments coming up that are going to open up that relationship. [It’s] fun taking enemies and making them friendly.”

Is Paige ever coming back?

According to TV Insider, Paige (Lexa Doig) will return to Virgin River after being away, which means she’ll finally be reunited with her son. However, Tenney told EW that her storyline will most likely wrap up here.

Will Charmaine finally have the twins?

That much remains to be seen. But Tenney told EW that there will be a bit of a bombshell for Charmaine this season that will “blow everybody away.” And most likely Charmaine (and her tyrannical new beau) won’t make custody easy for Jack.