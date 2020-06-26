Why ‘Normal People’ Is Definitely Worth The Watch

Enda Bowe/Hulu

Who hasn’t been looking for a new show to watch these days? I feel like we are going through Netflix series and movies from the ‘80s and ‘90s like water in this house.

Honestly, the honeymoon of searching for things to watch has worn off, and I’m tired of looking for things to do to entertain myself. So, when a friend recommended I watch Normal People, based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling book of the same name, on Hulu, I was in. I should also tell you (because I was warned myself), that she sobbed for days when it was over. I decided I needed that kind of emotion in my life and it was worth the Hulu subscription that I didn’t have.

If you value your tear ducts and heart valves, do not watch Normal People on Hulu 😭 — ACAB Wine Mom (@hautePJones) June 23, 2020

I wasn’t wrong.

I finished the Hulu series in two days, but easily could have done it in one. I was out of Kleenex though, and after my friend’s review, I wanted to be prepared. I’m glad I waited.

normal people on hulu has me ugly crying for the third time this weekend god please have mercy on my heart. i am so dehydrated from losing these tears — carly (@carlyy__marie) June 23, 2020

Normal People takes place in a small town in Ireland. That pulls me in right away. Hello accents. Hello funky style. Hello rugby players and badass women.

While I don’t want to give too much away here, you need to know it’s about two high school students. Connell, the male lead, is popular and well liked. Marianne is a nobody who doesn’t run with his crowd and is often picked on.

She’s not afraid to shovel back what they give her, though, which is what I love about her. Connell loves it too, and the couple start a secret romance.

The series, which has twelve episodes and one season (so far), takes you through their college years and beyond.

Let me just say this: the show will pull you back to your teenage years and may take you places you don’t want to go. It brought up a lot of shit for me and I just went along for the hormone-induced ride.

The show normal people from Hulu is so good and nicely done. It's so raw and real and beautiful. Altho I'd recommend watching it only if you're mentally in a good place cause it can be depressing af and can act as a trigger for many. Nevertheless, beautiful, beautiful show. — Geethu (@jedisuckerpunch) June 22, 2020

I figured if I could survive the teenage years and all the love turmoil, I could watch this show, dammit.

If you’ve ever been in love as a teenager, this show is for you.

If you’ve ever felt like you would do anything for a lover, to the point you’ve left yourself, this show is for you.

If you’ve ever had such a deep misunderstanding with someone that it cost you a relationship and it took you a long time to recover, this show is for you.

If you’ve been off and on with someone, this show is for you.

This show does have full nudity sex scenes which are done beautifully and felt very real. I was comfortable enough to watch them with my fifteen-year-old daughter and explain to her that’s what sex with someone you care about pretty much looks like.

It also showed her what relationships shouldn’t look like.

There was nothing huge and thrilling that happened during this show, which is what made it so great. It was a very normal, natural love story that so many people have been through. Watching it makes you feel humanized, nostalgic, and feel compassion for the people you’ve hurt in your life.

I've thought about this a bit, and I don't say this lightly: Hulu's #NormalPeople is one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/7lbdxrBO3z — Dave Nemetz (@Dave_Nemetz) June 15, 2020

While there isn’t a season 2 in the works yet, I can only hope — because after those twelve episodes, the only thing I thought about for a week was that show, and how that simply cannot be the ending.

IF I DONT GET TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS WITH CONNELL AND MARIANNE, I WILL LOSE IT

@hulu IM BEGGING YOU TO GIVE NORMAL PEOPLE A SECOND SEASON PLS#NormalPeople — this account: clusterfuck (@waywardswain) June 22, 2020

If you are in the mood for a good cry, and for your brain to take a trip down teenage-lane, Normal People is the show to watch right now. Just be prepared to feel all the feelings and cry all the tears.