How To Play Where’s Waldo, ‘Cause It’s Fun And (Bonus!) Will Keep The Kids Busy

NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Want to add a few other family-friendly games to your to-do list? Check out our pages on playing Hearts, Spades, Sardines, Mancala, and more.

For more than two decades now, kids have been on a near-constant hunt to find Waldo. Dressed like a barbershop pole and decked out in hipster glasses and a beanie, you’d think he’d be easy to spot. Alas, the artists who illustrate the Where’s Waldo books have a very particular set of skills that lend well to hiding this goofy-looking guy. On the beach, among ancient Romans, and chilling at a funny circus, there’s nowhere Waldo hasn’t traveled… and that young eyes haven’t scanned.

But we’re living in the 21st century now, Mama, and you know what that means. The first place our kids are going to search for Where’s Waldo — or Where’s Wally, as it’s known in the UK — is on a screen. Fear not, though! That’s totally a thing now. We’re in the midst of a large movement where fun things from our childhood (like coloring books or MadLibs) are being placed online. So, it turns out that Waldo is also all over the internet and ready to be found all over again in places new and old. If you’re ready to share a slice of nostalgia with your kiddos, look no further. We’ve got you covered right here.

How to Play the Old School Way

If you truly want to give your kids the classic Where’s Waldo experience, you’ll want to buy the Where’s Waldo books. Not surprisingly, you can build your own little Waldo library through Amazon. However, the eye-boggling books can also be purchased through Penguin Random House, Indiebound, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

How to Play Where’s Waldo Online

Looking for a clickable version? Sporcle has a ton of clickable games, including a Where’s Waldo hunt. Making this extra hard? They’ve included the countdown clock! Take note, though: Your “click” must be very precise. If you don’t land exactly on Waldo’s schnoz, it doesn’t recognize it as a right answer.

Of course, there’s actually an official Where’s Waldo site as well. It comes with the added feature of being able to challenge someone else on another device. Who can find Wally first?

Another cool option for playing Where’s Waldo is to sit down with the NES video game. What’s that? You didn’t keep all your old gaming consoles? Yeah, we didn’t either. Luckily, the folks at Old Game Shelf have worked to put a ton of old games on the internet (including the Where’s Waldo video game). Double the nostalgia? Yes, please!

Just like Old Game Shelf, Arcade Spot offers up a cool selection of old video games. They, too, have the Where’s Waldo game ready to play online. We all know that sometimes one website works better than another — it often depends on that site’s server, but it can also boil down to the device you’re playing on and your internet provider. If one option doesn’t work, the other just might.

If your kids need something a little more animated to hold their interest, we’ve got that covered, too. Thanks to Peacock Jr., you can now stream the new Where’s Waldo cartoon.

Are your (freaking genius) kids blowing through these Where’s Waldo challenges too quickly? Several years ago, a Where’s Waldo coloring book was created. That’s right: Everything is black and white. Since then, the coloring pages have made their way online as well. Print them out so your kids can hunt for Waldo and color in the page at the same time. Or do it yourself, if you’re a glutton for punishment.

Once you’ve made it through all of the online Where’s Waldo content you can find, there’s still another very similar option. Released just a year-ish ago, the app Hidden Folks has been deemed the next Where’s Waldo, the digital Where’s Waldo, and the Where’s Waldo for adults. It’s fantastically hard… and fiercely fun. After all, let’s be real: After a long day of parenting (read: squashing sibling spats, answering a million questions, and so much more), you may just need to numb your brain by searching for our ol’ pal Wally.

Tips for Finding Waldo/Wally

It turns out Waldo is pretty predictable. If your kiddo is having trouble finding him, or if you just want to look like a proper Where’s Waldo wiz, we have some insight. One of the first places you should look for Waldo is on the bottom half of the left page of any spread. After that, try the uppermost quadrant of the right page. Good luck!