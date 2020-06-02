NYC Socialite Calls Police On Black Woman In Public Park For No Reason

_brownsugarbaby/Instagram

White woman calls cops on black woman for sitting in a park

Last week Amy Cooper called the cops on a black man in a park for asking her to put her dog on a leash. This week protestors are marching through the streets all over the country demanding justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality, and yet, in the midst of all of this, a racist and moron in New York called the cops on a black woman for sitting in a park.

Svitlana Flom, who self-identifies on her Instagram as a “lifestyle entertaining expert” and reportedly co-owns Madison Vivienne, a French restaurant in New York, called the cops when she saw a black woman sitting in a park. The woman, who has been identified as @_brownsugarbaby on Instagram, shared several videos of Flom calling the cops on her and says the incident started because Flom “was too ‘alarmed’ that I was sitting ‘comfortably’ in ‘her neighborhood.'”

The black woman seemed to be enjoying a sunny day in the park near her apartment building on the Upper West Side when Flom lost her goddamn mind.

“From 6:15pm – 7:31pm this woman, Svitlana Flom, felt the need to not only approach me but call the cops MULTIPLE TIMES ON ME!!” @_brownsugarbaby wrote on Instagram. “The first call was because she THOUGHT I was smoking in public…but by the 3rd call, it was bcuz I was ‘threatening her & her children !!’”

As @_brownsugarbaby calmly sat on a bench, Flom made a series of manic phone calls to police. At one point she claimed that @_brownsugarbaby was “pulling the black card,” at another point she cried and told the cops that “this is unacceptable” though it’s unclear what is so unacceptable to her? Flom also demanded that the police make @_brownsugarbaby delete the Instagram video, which is the most white privileged thing to ask the cops for.

In the video, Flom — who is visibly pregnant – makes 911 call after 911 call as her husband straight-up walks away and Flom’s kids ride bikes and play in the background, which is suspect considering Flom kept yelling to the police how the woman was “attacking me and my children.” The most insane part is that as Flom waited for the police to arrive, she calmly sat across from her supposed attacker. How much danger are you in really if your husband peaces the eff out, your kids keep playing nearby unfazed, and you sit down next to the woman you called the cops on!?

It gets even more deranged when Flom demands that @_brownsugarbaby walk to the cops with her to which @_brownsugarbaby responds, “Can you imagine that? Can you imagine that? Me, leaving my comfort to walk with you to the police?” Complex reports that the police showed and declined to do anything because nothing can be done about a woman peacefully sitting in a park in her own neighborhood.

Flom told Page Six that the woman she called the cops on “put her narrative on [the video] to make me look like a racist.” No Ms. Flom, looks like you did that all on your own.