The Second Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Is Finally Here

Stop everything and peep Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in the new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984

It feels a little strange to be looking forward to a movie release right now. Movie theaters have been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and premieres of all the big blockbusters we were looking forward this year have been canceled, postponed, or moved to on-demand streaming versions. But during the DC FanDome stream over the weekend, the latest trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 finally dropped, and it makes us seriously hopeful about a future full of good new movies.

The sequel will follow Diana, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, as she reunites with Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine) in the 1980s. Together, the two have to confront a friend-turned-villain: Barbara Minerva, who now goes by Cheetah. We also see a glimpse of Diana as a little girl on Themyscira being told “the world is not yet ready” for all she will do.

And you know what that means, fam. This movie made serious headlines when it was announced that Cheetah would be played by one of our favorite SNL alums: Kristen Wiig. And in the new trailer, we finally get our first look of Wiig as the villainous Cheetah, a role she was basically born to play, if you ask us. She’ll be just menacing enough to make a convincing foe for Wonder Woman, while also bringing plenty of comic relief to the role that will make the movie enjoyable for all audiences, not just action and super hero fans.

Thank you to our DC Fans around the world for watching. DC wouldn’t be what it is today without YOU. You made the last 24 hours possible…. And wait, there’s more! Mark your 🗓 for September 12 to explore the DC Multiverse. We’ll see you there! #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/q8eOMZRiMi — Wonder Woman (@DCWonderWoman) August 23, 2020

Because that’s the real beauty of movies like the Wonder Woman franchise. Super hero movies can (and should) be for all audiences to enjoy, but there’s no denying the gatekeeping that’s historically happened in the comic world. With Wonder Woman, women and girls have gotten the representation they deserve in that world, and it’s just an added bonus that it came in the form of an unstoppable female hero, who comes from an island full of badass women, and who is played by Gal Gadot, an outspoken feminist who is basically a real life super hero. Representation matters, and these films only further prove that.

But anyway, we digress. If the new trailer doesn’t get you excited for Wonder Woman 1984 (and seeing new movies again in general), then nothing will. The movie was originally set to hit theaters in December 2019, but faced production delays, and then further delays due to the pandemic. It’s now scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 2 — though still no word on whether there will be a streaming premiere for those who aren’t comfortable going to a movie theater just yet.