If you can’t get enough of the absolute psychotic chaos of You on Netflix, then you’re not alone. Before the show’s third season even dropped on Netflix in October, the streamer announced You Season 4 with a teaser trailer that gave away absolutely zero information — thank you for nothing, Netflix! However, after watching Penn Badgley’s creepy Joe in Season 3 of the show, along with the charmingly unhinged Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, we have some ideas about where the show goes from here.

For everything we know about You Season 4, including the You Season 4 release date, keep reading.

How does You Season 3 end?

If you haven’t yet watched Season 3, now’s your time to look away. Did you hear that? *Spoilers ahead.* Season 3 found Joe and Love settling down in Madre Linda with baby Henry. Love opened a bakery of her very own, but both she and Joe slowly spiraled into their sociopathic tendencies, which of course, resulted in a handful of deaths. For Joe, it all came down to his obsession, and while he once focused that on Love, he quickly moves on and finds a new woman to focus on. For Love, though, she’ll do anything to save her relationship that she knows is headed for disaster, and if that means killing someone, then so be it.

In the end, though, both Love and Joe can’t come out on top because there’s only room for one psycho killer in this show — and unfortunately for Love, that results in her death at the hands of her husband. Joe hands off baby Henry to a friend and heads off to Paris to track down his new obsession.

When will You Season 4 premiere?

Unfortunately, we have absolutely no idea when we might get the new season of You. Looking at the pattern of the first three seasons, though, we feel like it’ll be a fall release. The first season premiered in fall 2018, the second in winter 2019, and the third in fall 2021. If we’re lucky, we’ll have Season 4 in fall 2022, but so far, we haven’t heard any rumblings of the show filming, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Who will be in the cast of Season 4 of You?

Well, we know that good old Joe is still around, which means Badgley will yet again be at the center of the show. Beyond that, it’s hard to say who might be involved, considering the possibility that the show is relocating again (raise your hand if you’re as excited as we are about Joe’s move to Paris!). Each season has taken place in a new town, which has resulted in a whole new cast of characters each time.

On the potential new cast, showrunner Sera Gamble told TVLine, “One of the questions we always ask on this show is, What pool of privileged douchebags do we want to throw Joe into next? And there are a lot of untapped pools around the world, if you just leave the borders of the United States.”

There’s a possibility that because Joe follows his obsession, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), to Paris that she’ll be the focal point in Season 4, but it remains to be seen. Although for the record, in the Nov. 19 video Netflix tweeted on the show’s feed, Gabrielle does say, “We’ll see you in Paris. Au revoir!” So, we’re taking that as a confirmation, largely because we genuinely want more Marienne.

We also can’t rule out flashback appearances of Love. She may be dead, but Joe’s other recently deceased obsessions have popped up in past seasons. And speaking of recently deceased characters returning, there’s a conspiracy-theory-slash-potential-spoiler picking up steam on the internet about Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell) — yes, Guinevere Beck’s toxic bestie that Joe killed off back in Season 1 — playing a role in Season 4.

Fans point to a few facts as evidence for this. First, Peach planned to move to Paris before Joe supposedly murdered her. Second, Peach’s death wasn’t shown the graphic way many murders in You have been, possibly leaving the door open for a fake death… especially since Peach was affluent and presumably had connections that could help her. And, finally, she is featured in the Season 4 teaser trailer (albeit briefly and as a flashback).

Are there any spoilers for Season 4 of You?

It’s still early days, but we have gotten a few hints about You Season 4. Gamble told E! that Joe leaving Henry behind plays a big part in his character’s story arc for the new season. She said, “That’s going to be an ongoing conversation because no, you can’t pretend something that huge about a character didn’t happen. I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will, if we get to the writers’ room, come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks.”

Badgley seemed to hint at the same seismic shift, telling Entertainment Weekly of Love’s death, “To me, it marks a really significant close to the chapters we’ve known of Joe. I do think that there’s got to be some really significant fundamental shifts in the way the whole device of Joe is going to keep working. Because now we’ve seen him go through so, so much. In terms of the show and its tone, maybe there’s a pre-Love and post-Love, because I don’t know how much can be repeated.”

He hinted to Collider that perhaps Joe could be doing a bit more soul-searching in Season 4, saying, “I think it might be more about Joe’s relationship with himself. Because this isn’t really a show about a murderer, this is a show about … I think it’s taking the mistakes that we make in relationships to the extreme for the sake of a good story. Like, we really need to lay down our swords and stop being competitive in relationships, but that’s very hard to do.”

Although, uh, don’t get too excited for a new-and-improved Joe. “Someone this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatized, and violent has a serious hurdle before them if they’re ever going to heal and change,” Badgley told TVLine. “I don’t know if it’s possible for someone who’s that far gone.”

So, basically, you can look forward to more of the deliciously dark drama you’ve come to know and expect from Joe.

Where can I watch the You Season 4 trailer?

We probably won’t see any substantial footage in the form of an official trailer for quite some time. However, Netflix did release this tiny teaser reel in conjunction with the Season 4 renewal announcement.