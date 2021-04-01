4 People Killed In CA Mass Shooting Including A Child

Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty

A mass shooting at a California office complex claimed four lives yesterday — one was a child

Information is sparse so far on our nation’s latest mass shooting but one heartbreaking detail has emerged — one of the four people who died was a child. A fifth person was wounded and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting took place at an office complex in Orange, California and marks the third mass shooting in the United States in just two weeks. The latest gun violence tragedy comes on the heels of a shooting spree involving three Atlanta spas that killed eight people, six of them Asian women, and a Boulder, Colorado supermarket shooting that killed 10 people.

The shooting in Orange, California, tonight is the 9th mass shooting in 2021 and the 6th mass shooting this month. We are the only high income country where “getting back to normal” after a pandemic means shootings resume in places where people should be safe. 📸 Jae C. Hong/AP pic.twitter.com/NA3BAfKIr4 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 1, 2021

Lt. Jennifer Amat, spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, says officers received the call of shots fired around 5:30pm and responded to the two-story office complex that is the home of several small businesses. Amat didn’t confirm the business where the gunman began shooting, but did share that the violence began inside one of the office suites before moving to a courtyard area at the complex. She says investigators will be working over the next few days to figure out what happened.

Among the businesses housed in the building are “an insurance office, marriage therapist, a speech and language pathologist, a phone repair shop, and several property management companies,” according to The Los Angeles Times.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers exchanged gunfire with the suspected shooter, who was wounded and taken to the hospital. Amat says it’s unclear if the suspect’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted or the result of police gunfire.

Amat describes the shooting as the worst Orange has seen in 24 years. “I can tell you that we haven’t had an incident like this in the city of Orange since 1997,” Amat said. “It’s just such a tragedy for the victims, their families, our community, and our police department.”

The shooting occurred in California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s district. “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely,” she tweeted.

I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely. https://t.co/e736MgqCQe — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) April 1, 2021

California Governor Gavin Newsom also sent out a message calling the shooting “horrifying and heartbreaking.”

Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight. https://t.co/nw3On2RJH2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2021

As always, the shooting is horrifying, heartbreaking, and more. The question is — how many more times can this happen before America finally decides enough is enough?