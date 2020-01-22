Amy Schumer’s Glee Over Pulling Boogers From Her Son’s Nose Is Relatable AF

Amy Schumer/Instagram

You know you’re a mom when you instantly recognize the gross brilliance that is the Nose Frida

Always the relatable “Every Mom” on social media despite her celebrity status, Amy Schumer gives us the content we never knew we needed. She serves deliciously real and hilarious tidbits about everyday parenting that we’ve come to expect and love. Her latest Instagram story is no exception — a glorious photo of a freshly-used Nose Frida. Yes, you love to see it.

Any parent out there knows that when your infant has a congested nasal passage, there is nothing more frustrating for them (and, by default, you) than not being able to blow their own nose. Enter the Nose Frida. It’s the device that allows parents to gently (LOL who are we kidding, we inhale that thing with the force of a thousand gale winds) suck the snot out of your kid’s stuffy nose. With your mouth.

It’s the thing that sounds insanely disgusting before you have children but is a literal lifesaver once that child (and its boogers) are here in the world. Like Amy Schumer says, “If you know, you know.”

Fucking boss is right. IT IS RIGHT. Do not judge until you’ve tried to feed a baby who cannot breathe through their nose. Or try to get a baby to sleep who cannot breathe through their nose. Or have a baby and try to get through one damn full day when they cannot breathe through their nose. It’s hell and you’ll end up doing things you never dreamed possible to relieve their sinuses.

And if you don’t “know,” relax — there is literally no way the boogers can enter your mouth, thanks to a handy little sponge filter (which I have lost and used without, and still, my mouth has remained booger-free thankyouvery much).

Amy Schumer has been wonderfully candid about her entire motherhood experience — from her vomit-plagued pregnancy to her admiration for mesh hospital underwear to her current experience with IVF.

She recently shared that she’s undergoing IVF to “figure out” what to do in order to give her son, Gene, a sibling someday. She admitted that the process is so emotionally overwhelming for her that she shared her phone number with fans so they could connect with her about their own experience with IVF.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” she writes. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio.”

In addition to being all-around hilarious about motherhood, Schumer is heart-achingly real when it matters, too. And we love her for it.