Amy Schumer’s Post-Baby Sex Life Confessions Are So Relatable

Amy Schumer is, as always, keeping it incredibly real when it comes to sex after baby

Amy Schumer is basically the queen of saying out loud exactly what we’re thinking — only a lot funnier. Throughout her journey to motherhood, she was incredibly candid about her struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum, her c-section scar, her first post-baby period, and her decision to pursue IVF. Now, she’s opening up about another hot topic of motherhood — sex after baby.

During an appearance on the What to Expect podcast, Schumer held nothing back when it comes to how her sex life with husband Chris Fischer looks after the birth of their son, Gene. “You can’t have sex for like six weeks, you know?” Schumer says. “I was hoping it was going to be longer than that because they just like sliced my FUPA open.”

LOL. I mean, two-time c-section mom here and while I’ve never used the word FUPA to describe my scar area, I’m now going to until the end of time.

“I’m not like dying to, you know, get pounded from behind, thank you very much,” she added. “So I was very down to wait the six weeks and then, and then it was nice,” she quipped. Girl, same. I’m sure there’s some unicorn women out there who are totally fine with the idea of going back to bangin’ within weeks of birth, but for most of us, this rings extremely familiar.

Schumer explained that she and Fischer have landed on a “once a week” sex schedule that works for them. For parents of a one-year-old, that sounds pretty damn great TBH. “We’re really good about having sex once a week,” she said. “We just keep it going because you have to, otherwise you’re just like roommates, and then it’s weird that you’re having sex.”

“We make a plan,” she elaborated. “We go like, ‘Let’s have sex tomorrow or Tuesday. That’ll be a good day.’ And then we do it and we go, ‘That’s great. We should do that more,’ but we still just do it once a week.”

It can be so easy as parents to allow exhaustion to rule above all but it’s important to try maintaining some level of intimacy, no matter how tired you are. Providing both involved parties agree, of course.

As far as when (or if) the couple plans to expand their family, Schumer says she will probably not be pregnant again herself, even though they had undergone IVF, which Schumer posted about on her Instagram earlier this year. “I also have really bad endometriosis and the Adenomyosis,” she said. “I could have a baby again, physically, but it might kill me.”

“We got some embryos and I went through IVF and we got one normal one and two mosaics. We’re thinking seriously about taking the surrogacy route. COVID-19 kind of put everything on hold, but of course we do want more. I hope that’s in the cards for us,” she shares.