Amy Schumer Is Sharing Videos Of Herself From Egg Retrieval Day

Amy Schumer’s series of videos taken on her IVF egg retrieval day are all sorts of hilarious

Amy Schumer is fully transparent when it comes to her fertility struggles — as she is with basically everything else. This is pretty much what makes her the world’s most relatable celeb mom. The actress slash comedienne slash most hilarious woman who has ever worn the title “mom” recently revealed she is undergoing IVF treatments in order to give her son, Gene, a sibling. Clearly determined to keep us all in the loop, she spent her Monday feeding us video documentation of egg retrieval surgery day, somehow managing to make the painful procedure totally hilarious in trademark Schumer style.

Schumer’s morning started off with traffic on the way to her procedure. “OK, we are on the way for my egg retrieval and we are very much stuck behind a garbage truck for — how long have we already been here?” she asked husband, Chris Fischer, 40. “15 minutes. We are stuck.” The two continued to banter about the garbage man’s inability to get a sofa into the dumpster, which seriously resembled an SNL skit.

Then, in an Instagram story, she gave a glimpse of her egg retrieval surgery ensemble, which included a pair of snazzy Russell Westbrook kicks with her hospital surgery gown topped off with a surgical “hat.” “@russwest44 on the toes and this is how it goes,” she captioned it.

Cut to post surgery. A groggy-looking Schumer poses an important question to her hubby: “Am I still wearing my hat?” she asks, referring to that hideous medical cap she modeled in her Instagram Story. “Where did it go? I want my hat back on.” Even though her husband tells her she doesn’t “need to wear it anymore” she insists.

“We go to a bar,” Schumer continues to Fischer in the next video, (which she brilliantly captioned “Let me be your life coach”), eyes closed and expressionless. “We sit at the bar, we get a couple of drinks, we just have a blast today.” He bursts out laughing and so do we, because damn, is that woman funny.

Last week Schumer first revealed that she was undergoing fertility treatments by sharing not only a photo, but her actual phone number. “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” she wrote. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

On Saturday she posted an update, thanking her followers for their support and suggestions.

“Thank you ladies and a few gentleman. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully,” she wrote. “I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other. Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love!”

It is truly amazing that a Hollywood celebrity is willing to be so completely open and honest about such a personal journey. So many women experience a struggle in conceiving, and Schumer is clearly doing her part to normalize it — the same way she has with all the other good, bad, and ugly parts of pregnancy and motherhood. Here’s hoping that her treatments work, and baby number two will be on the way for Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer in no time.