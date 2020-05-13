Anderson Cooper Explains Why His Ex Is Helping Raise Baby Wyatt

Anderson Cooper explains why his ex is co-parenting with him, and it just shows how much he loves his son
As uncertain and scary as these times are, there’s one thing that’s been a constant bright spot and source of joy for all of us: Anderson Cooper becoming a dad. He announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, at the end of last month, and since then, has been giving us small updates to his new life as a father — like how he and Andy Cohen are best dad friends, and their babies are growing to be tiny BFFs, too.
One thing Cooper has revealed since his son’s birth is that he’s not going at this totally alone — his ex of 10 years, Benjamin Maisani, is acting as a co-parent to Wyatt and the two men plan to raise him together, even though they broke up in 2018. That information raised an eyebrow or two, including that of Howard Stern, who asked Cooper to an interview on his show to get some more details.
Doesn’t Cooper want a “clean break” from someone he dated for so long, Stern asked. As it turns out, no. He definitely does not.
“I don’t really have a family, so my friends become my family,” Cooper explained. “And this is somebody that I was involved with for 10 years. He’s a great guy.”
View this post on Instagram
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
He continued, “We didn’t work out as a couple… but when I was a little kid, it was just my mom and my brother. But it was my mom and she was not the most parental person. I wish some adult, after my dad died, had stepped in, and just been like, you know what? I’ll take you to a ball game, or let’s go out to lunch every now and then, and let’s just talk. No one ever did that.”
Cooper said he wants more adults in little Wyatt’s life, so he’s surrounded by as much love as possible. And that includes Maisani.
“So I thought, if something happens to me or even if something doesn’t happen to me, if more people love my son and are in his life, I’m all for that,” he explained. “My ex is a great guy and it’s good to have two parents, if you can.”
Cooper also adorably revealed the pair’s plans for what little Wyatt will call them when he’s older.
“My ex is French, his name is Benjamin, so he’s gonna speak in French to the kid. And he’s gonna be, I think, ‘papa.’ And I think I’ll be ‘dad’ or ‘daddy.'”
One thing is absolutely certain: Wyatt is already one very loved little boy.