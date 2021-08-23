Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande is finally giving fans a glimpse into her married life with new husband Dalton Gomez

It’s been a few months since Ariana Grande had a super-intimate, surprise wedding ceremony with her real-estate-agent boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. The two have now been enjoying married life for a few months, and they’ve been keeping things very low-key — staying off social media far more than we’re used to for Grande. But hey, good for them for stepping back from the spotlight and focusing on each other while they’re blissful newlyweds. And in a new photo dump on Instagram, Ari just finally gave fans a glimpse into her behind-the-scenes life in the last few months, even sharing some shots of Gomez for the first time since their honeymoon.

They took a trip to Amsterdam in July and we got to see a shot of Gomez and one of the pair together.

But this time, we got to see a lot more. Grande dropped the photos with no caption, but they show all kinds of snaps of the couple’s life together since July.

The first photo is a shot of Grande in the kitchen, chopping some onions with her mom, Joan. There are also several shots of dogs, including Joan’s poodles. There’s at least one dog in there that we don’t recognize, which raises an extremely important question: Did Grande and Gomez adopt a dog?! Ari, please confirm or deny.

Then, tucked right into the middle of the carousel, is this sweet shot: Grande and Gomez looking very cozy, sharing a sweet kiss in front of some trees. This is the first time Gomez has appeared on the singer’s social media since she dropped the Amsterdam snaps, and you love to see it.

There’s also this cute shot, showing Grande and Gomez getting snuggly in the kitchen. They definitely look like newlyweds, amirite?

The carousel also had some other silly shots from around Grande’s life, including her hanging out with her best friends, Doug Middlebrook and Zach Sang, and posing in a bucket hat, oversized sunglasses, and a mask (like the responsible person that she is).

Grande has been pretty quiet on social media lately, especially about her relationship. Aside from a pic or two in Amsterdam, this is the first time Gomez has made an appearance since the end of May, when she dropped a surprise carousel of photos from the wedding (which, if you haven’t seen those, please do so now).

That’s not terribly surprising, considering Gomez seems to be a very private person. Anyway, if there’s anything these two deserve, it’s happiness — and it looks like they’re taking all the time and space they need to enjoy this time together.