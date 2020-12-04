Mariah Carey Made An ‘Oh Santa’ Remix With Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande

Mariah Carey/Twitter

Mariah Carey once again proves she is the undisputed queen of Christmas pop songs — and this year, she brought backup

Back in August, Mariah Carey blessed us with the only piece of good news we needed to get through this year: That she was creating a Christmas TV special for the 2020 holiday season. Well, that special dropped last night, and in it, fans got their first taste of the Christmas queen and the two backup elves we just never knew she needed: Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande. The trio, who were are now officially dubbing “The Holy Trinity of Christmas Cheer,” performed a remix of the Carey Christmas classic “Oh Santa,” and now there’s even an official video. Merry Christmas, indeed.

✨ Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas ✨ is out now on @appletv 📺 I'm so excited to share this truly magical musical special with you and hope it brings you joy, laughter, and some much needed holiday cheer! 🎄❤️🎄❤️ Watch now: https://t.co/vFcd461qR7#MariahsMagicalChristmas pic.twitter.com/1CY2sKYa7g — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 4, 2020

Honestly, there’s no words I can say that will do this masterpiece justice, so just do me (and yourself) a favor and hit play.

In the video, Carey is, of course, on the center mic. But don’t let that fool you. In their gorgeous green dresses, Ariana and J-Hud are the perfect backup. The three stars take turns belting out the lyrics of the first verse before they join together for the chorus: “Oh, oh, oh/ Santa’s gonna come and make ya mine this Christmas.”

And then there’s the part at the end where Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande harmonize in whistle tones and when I tell you I left my body and have yet to return to it.

I’m not the only one. Obviously everyone on the internet who knows good music when they hear it is losing their mind this morning.

Ari's low stable notes!

Mariah's runs!

Jennifer's F*cking belting!

Plus the MC and AG whistle!

A gift we didn't wish for but was given to us.#OhSanta #MariahCareysMagicalChristmasSpecial pic.twitter.com/eEM6l4ZNL0 — JM (@jamesmcelweejr) December 4, 2020

MARIAH AND ARIANA ABSOLUTELY KILLED IT BUT JENNIFER HUDSON… THOSE VOCALS MA'AM… EXQUISITE. SHES SUCH A POWERHOUSE I CANT BREATHEEEE. YALL BETTER START TALKING ABOUT HER TOO pic.twitter.com/PuY4YBDvDA — sam ❀ (@imagineeagrande) December 4, 2020

when mariah and ariana whistled together #OhSanta pic.twitter.com/pIohJ3SNls — MTV UK ⁷ (@MTVUK) December 4, 2020

Somehow even both Ariana and Jennifer tweeted to fangirl out over their own song, and TBH, that’s something you can only do when you’re blessed enough to sing with the Mariah “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Carey.

It is finally here 🎊 Please enjoy "Oh Santa!" with love from @MariahCarey, @ArianaGrande, and myself. And don’t forget to watch the whole special on @AppleTV! #MariahsMagicalChristmas https://t.co/blQXIiwDej pic.twitter.com/LABcfhql2E — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) December 4, 2020

oh santa the remix ! by @mariahcarey feat me & the incredible @iamjhud out now 🤍🧊☁️ and i am no longer in my body https://t.co/ruQUKmy4j0 pic.twitter.com/wanmfNDcic — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 4, 2020

I get it Ari. I am also no longer in my body and may never be there again. This song is that good. And now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to play it on repeat for the rest of the day.

The remix version of “Oh Santa” is available on YouTube and streaming platforms, so you have no excuse for doing anything today other than adding it to every playlist. Not even just the Christmas ones — all of them. And if you’re lucky enough to have Apple TV and you haven’t watched Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas yet, well, I don’t know what you’re waiting for.