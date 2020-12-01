15 Popular Armenian Last Names With Meanings And Origins

Ivars Utinans/Unsplash

Let’s get this out of the way first: There is so much more to Armenia than simply being the ancestral home of the Kardashians. It’s a country with a long, sometimes tragic history, and rich culture, including a unique structure for Armenian last names. If — like Kim, Khloe, and the rest of the krew (sorry) — you can trace your lineage back to Armenia, there’s a lot you can learn about your own family history from your last name.

For example, nearly all Armenian last names consist of a root and at least one suffix that offer clues about your past. Roots typically include identifying information like titles, personal characteristics, jobs, or place-names. Suffixes can have a variety of meanings as well, but the most frequently used suffix (by far) is -ian and its variations, such as -yan, -jan, -ians, which means “issued from” or “family of.” Other suffixes include -ji or -chi (which refers to being a merchant), and -uni (which indicates a family connection to Armenian nobility). Want more examples? Here are 15 popular Armenian last names, along with their meanings and origins.