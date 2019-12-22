31+ Classy British Last Names That’ll Make You Want To See Big Ben

Including English, Welsh and Scottish surnames, British last names have made their way all over the world. While Welsh and Scottish names usually originate from their own Celtic languages (Cymric and Scots Gaelic), English last names tend to originate from occupations, places or Anglicizations of first names in other languages.
Due to a combination of immigration and colonization, the most common British surnames across the globe are of English origin. Some of the most popular ones stem from translations of Hebrew or German first names. Check out our list of popular British last names to find out their meanings and origins.
- Adams/Adamson
Meaning: Son of Adam (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘man’).
- Wilson
Meaning: Son of William (German first name, meaning ‘resolute protector’).
- Burton
Meaning: Fort settlement.
- Harris
Meaning: Son of Harry or Henry (German first name, meaning ‘home-ruler’).
- Stevens
Meaning: Son of Steven/Stephen (Greek first name, meaning ‘crown’ or ‘wreath’).
- Robinson
Meaning: Son of Robin (German first name, meaning ‘fame’ or ‘bright’).
- Lewis
Meaning: From the Welsh name Llywelyn (meaning ‘leader’).
- Walker
Meaning: Occupational name for someone who presses or beats cloth.
- Payne
Meaning: Rustic or countryman.
- Baker
Meaning: Occupational name for a baker.
- Owen
Meaning: From the Welsh name Owain (meaning ‘noble’ or ‘well-born’).
- Holmes
Meaning: Island.
- Chapman
Meaning: Trader, monger, or merchant.
- Webb
Meaning: Weaver or to weave.
- Allen
Meaning: Rock.
- Jones
Meaning: Son of John (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘God is gracious’).
- Davidson/Davies
Meaning: Son of David (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘beloved’).
- Foster
Meaning: To nourish or rear.
- Matthews
Meaning: Son of Matthew (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘gift of God’).
- White
Meaning: of pale or fair complexion.
- Griffiths
Meaning: Strong chief.
- Knight
Meaning: Occupational name for a knight or soldier.
- Corbyn
Meaning: A raven or dark-haired person.
- Young
Meaning: The younger or junior one.
- Evans
Meaning: Son of Evan (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘God is gracious’).
- Smith
Meaning: Blacksmith.
- Wright
Meaning: A woodworker.
- Jenkins
Meaning: John’s kin or little John.
- Green
Meaning: Dweller by the village green.
- Hughes
Meaning: Son of Hugh/Hugo (German first name, meaning ‘mind’).
- Cox
Meaning: Rooster.
Read more: 50 Popular Irish Last Names To Connect You To Your Inner Paddy