31+ Classy British Last Names That’ll Make You Want To See Big Ben

British Last Names
Including English, Welsh and Scottish surnames, British last names have made their way all over the world. While Welsh and Scottish names usually originate from their own Celtic languages (Cymric and Scots Gaelic), English last names tend to originate from occupations, places or Anglicizations of first names in other languages.

Due to a combination of immigration and colonization, the most common British surnames across the globe are of English origin. Some of the most popular ones stem from translations of Hebrew or German first names. Check out our list of popular British last names to find out their meanings and origins.

  1. Adams/Adamson
    Meaning: Son of Adam (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘man’).
  2. Wilson
    Meaning: Son of William (German first name, meaning ‘resolute protector’).
  3. Burton
    Meaning: Fort settlement.
  4. Harris
    Meaning: Son of Harry or Henry (German first name, meaning ‘home-ruler’).
  5. Stevens
    Meaning: Son of Steven/Stephen (Greek first name, meaning ‘crown’ or ‘wreath’).
  6. Robinson
    Meaning: Son of Robin (German first name, meaning ‘fame’ or ‘bright’).
  7. Lewis
    Meaning: From the Welsh name Llywelyn (meaning ‘leader’).
  8. Walker
    Meaning: Occupational name for someone who presses or beats cloth.
  9. Payne
    Meaning: Rustic or countryman.
  10. Baker
    Meaning: Occupational name for a baker.
  11. Owen
    Meaning: From the Welsh name Owain (meaning ‘noble’ or ‘well-born’).
  12. Holmes
    Meaning: Island.
  13. Chapman
    Meaning: Trader, monger, or merchant.
  14. Webb
    Meaning: Weaver or to weave.
  15. Allen
    Meaning: Rock.

  16. Jones
    Meaning: Son of John (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘God is gracious’).
  17. Davidson/Davies
    Meaning: Son of David (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘beloved’).
  18. Foster
    Meaning: To nourish or rear.
  19. Matthews
    Meaning: Son of Matthew (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘gift of God’).
  20. White
    Meaning: of pale or fair complexion.
  21. Griffiths
    Meaning: Strong chief.
  22. Knight
    Meaning: Occupational name for a knight or soldier.
  23. Corbyn
    Meaning: A raven or dark-haired person.
  24. Young
    Meaning: The younger or junior one.
  25. Evans
    Meaning: Son of Evan (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘God is gracious’).
  26. Smith
    Meaning: Blacksmith.
  27. Wright
    Meaning: A woodworker.
  28. Jenkins
    Meaning: John’s kin or little John.
  29. Green
    Meaning: Dweller by the village green.
  30. Hughes
    Meaning: Son of Hugh/Hugo (German first name, meaning ‘mind’).
  31. Cox
    Meaning: Rooster.

