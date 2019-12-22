31+ Classy British Last Names That’ll Make You Want To See Big Ben

Stephen Lux/Getty

Including English, Welsh and Scottish surnames, British last names have made their way all over the world. While Welsh and Scottish names usually originate from their own Celtic languages (Cymric and Scots Gaelic), English last names tend to originate from occupations, places or Anglicizations of first names in other languages.

Due to a combination of immigration and colonization, the most common British surnames across the globe are of English origin. Some of the most popular ones stem from translations of Hebrew or German first names. Check out our list of popular British last names to find out their meanings and origins.

Adams/Adamson

Meaning: Son of Adam (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘man’). Wilson

Meaning: Son of William (German first name, meaning ‘resolute protector’). Burton

Meaning: Fort settlement. Harris

Meaning: Son of Harry or Henry (German first name, meaning ‘home-ruler’). Stevens

Meaning: Son of Steven/Stephen (Greek first name, meaning ‘crown’ or ‘wreath’). Robinson

Meaning: Son of Robin (German first name, meaning ‘fame’ or ‘bright’). Lewis

Meaning: From the Welsh name Llywelyn (meaning ‘leader’). Walker

Meaning: Occupational name for someone who presses or beats cloth. Payne

Meaning: Rustic or countryman. Baker

Meaning: Occupational name for a baker. Owen

Meaning: From the Welsh name Owain (meaning ‘noble’ or ‘well-born’). Holmes

Meaning: Island. Chapman

Meaning: Trader, monger, or merchant. Webb

Meaning: Weaver or to weave. Allen

Meaning: Rock. Jones

Meaning: Son of John (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘God is gracious’). Davidson/Davies

Meaning: Son of David (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘beloved’). Foster

Meaning: To nourish or rear. Matthews

Meaning: Son of Matthew (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘gift of God’). White

Meaning: of pale or fair complexion. Griffiths

Meaning: Strong chief. Knight

Meaning: Occupational name for a knight or soldier. Corbyn

Meaning: A raven or dark-haired person. Young

Meaning: The younger or junior one. Evans

Meaning: Son of Evan (Hebrew first name, meaning ‘God is gracious’). Smith

Meaning: Blacksmith. Wright

Meaning: A woodworker. Jenkins

Meaning: John’s kin or little John. Green

Meaning: Dweller by the village green. Hughes

Meaning: Son of Hugh/Hugo (German first name, meaning ‘mind’). Cox

Meaning: Rooster.

