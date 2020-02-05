Ashley Graham Shares Sweet Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Her Son

Ashley Graham/Youtube

Ashley Graham posted an adorable photo of herself breastfeeding her son with her husband by her side

Ashley Graham was basically the happiest pregnant lady of all time so it totally adds up that she’s also the happiest momma now that son Isaac is finally here. Yesterday, Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, shared a video episode of her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, and it was all about baby. During the video, she breastfed their new little guy and now, she’s sharing a gorgeous snapshot of herself nursing Isaac while her husband lovingly gazes at him.

“I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, ‘Now we’re family forever’ I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is,” she captioned the adorable snap.

These two are clearly very happy new parents as Ervin cradles Isaac’s head and both stare in wonder at their precious little guy. This honestly made my ovaries twitch and I’m extremely done having kids. Their bliss jumps right off the screen as does Isaac’s perfect newborn scent.

Graham shared some birth details in the podcast episode featuring her husband and son. “Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Graham said, she she feels “invincible.” Graham elaborated on that superhero feeling. “Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet,” she quips.

Even though Isaac was born on January 18th, his proud parents just debuted him on social media yesterday. Well, part of him. We have yet to see his undoubtedly sweet face, and hopefully one day, it will be relieved. But considering what celeb parents deal with on the internet, it’s totally understandable if they’d rather keep him under-wraps.

We hope this is just the start of tons of posts centered on Isaac and Graham’s experiences as a new mom. We all appreciate her realness and wisdom — and adorable baby.