Ashley Graham Reveals Her Baby Boy’s Name And Posts First Photos

In a new video from her podcast, Ashley Graham reveals her son’s name and lets fans see him for the first time

It’s been a minute since we heard the happy news that model and body positivity icon Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, had their baby boy. The couple shared a brief announcement on Instagram without many details and have been radio silent in the weeks since. That all changed today when the new parents dropped an episode of their video podcast that included an appearance by the little guy along with the news of his name.

Sweet Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin is now part of the Graham-Ervin crew, and boy is everyone happy about it. The couple positively glow while describing the birth of their son and what parenting has been like for them so far.

“Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Graham said, she she feels “invincible.” Graham elaborates on that superhero feeling. “Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet,” she quips.

Along with the podcast, Graham also shared gorgeous first photos of her tiny man — well, part of him.

“At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world,” she captioned black-and-white photos of Issac holding her and Ervin’s fingers. “Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can’t wait to introduce him to you.”

And introduce him they did. In a 30-minute podcast, Graham and Ervin talked all about their natural home birth, what it’s like to finally have their little guy, and Ervin’s amazing diaper-changing skills. Toward the end, they gave us the big reveal we’ve been waiting for.

“Here he is,” says Ervin as he settles back into the couch. The couple say his name and then Graham takes over for mommy duty, promptly settling in to nurse while they explain the origins of his name.

As it turns out, Issac is a name Ervin has loved since he was a teenager. “My sister Kia and I would have discussions about one day when we have kids… she was always brainstorming names and I brainstormed my own name for my future son and I knew it was gonna be Issac,” he says. “And Menelik, we were inspired in Ethiopia last Christmas with Rachel our best friend and Menelik is the first emperor of Ethiopia, also means son of the wise,” Graham shares. Giovanni is the Italian version of John, and both Graham and Ervin have grandfathers named John. Basically, the name is full of meaning and memories for the new parents, which is very sweet.

Hopefully in the coming months, we get to see a little more of this adorable baby boy, but if his parents want to go the way of other celeb parents and keep his face under-wraps, we totally understand. We’ll just have to coo and sigh over glimpses of his tiny hands, which is perfectly fine by us.