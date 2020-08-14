Ashley Graham And Justin Erwin Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With His-And-Hers Tributes

Ashley Graham/Instagram

‘I love you more today than I did 10 years ago when I married you!’ Graham writes

Supermodel, badass mom, and realness and inclusivity advocate Ashley Graham has never made her love with husband Justin Erwin a secret. The mother-of-one and one of the highest paid models in the world, constantly shares photos and videos of her videographer husband, gushing about him every chance she gets. The two, who tied the knot in 2010 when Graham was 22, are majorly adorbs; and on Friday, the pair celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and honored their marriage in the most beautiful way.

Graham shared a series of photos, depicting their love — and highlighting all their fun times together — throughout the years.

“I love you more today than I did 10 years ago when I married you! HOW is that possible?!” she wrote. “Thank you for trusting me with your heart and making me a better woman everyday. God Bless you Justin! Happy Anniversary!”

Just look at these photos:

Erwin also shared a goosebump-inducing post of his own, that included photos of Graham showing off her engagement ring over a decade ago, snaps of her pregnant belly, and an image of her breastfeeding.

“10 years ago we both said ‘I do.’ That ‘I do’ became a series of moments adding up to ‘We did!'” he started the post. “We did travel the world, we did begin a family, we did experience the best of the best and we did conquer the worst of the worst. And now we have the pleasure of looking back on 10 years of ‘We did’ and into a future of ‘WE WILL!’ Here’s to our first decade. Happy anniversary, Stink. I love you!”

One of the things the couple “did” this year, was welcome their first child, son Isaac, in January.

Graham and Erwin met in 2009 at church, marrying the next year. After a difficult history with men, which included domestic abuse, the couple decided to wait until they were married to have sex. “I went from one extreme to the other,” she wrote in her 2017 memoir New Model: What Confidence, Beauty & Power Really Look Like, per the Hollywood Reporter. Now, the secret to their marriage is “sex all the time,” Graham revealed in a February 2019 interview with Elle.

Happy anniversary, Ashley and Justin!