Ashley Graham Posts Sweet Message To The Baby She’s Waiting For

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Ashley Graham is so excited to meet her little guy and celebrates it with gorgeous nude photo

Ashley Graham is nearing the end of the line with her first pregnancy, and the excitement about what’s to come shines through in most of her recent Instagram posts. The latest is a sweet note to her baby boy, alongside a stunning nude photo taken by her husband, Justin Ervin.

“beside myself with excitement to meet you, lil man🖤 shot by his dad,” she wrote. The photo Ervin took says it all — this glowing, gorgeous, serene momma is 100 percent ready to see their little guy. Our hearts.

Of course, this is far from the first time Graham has shared a beautiful nude photo of herself taken by Ervin. At the end of 2019, she shared another image showing her for every inch the pregnant goddess she is.

Overall, Graham hasn’t been at all shy in sharing details about her pregnancy. From the very start when she used a series of adorable photos to tell her followers that her first baby was on the way until now, with these jaw-dropping photos from her final weeks of pregnancy, she’s made clear that she’s ridiculously happy to become a mom.

She’s also kept it very real when it comes to body changes in pregnancy and why she — and every other momma — should embrace them.

Graham has also shown the world that staying fit and active during pregnancy (health permitting) is very possible at any stage of pregnancy. She’s shared several videos of her vigorous workouts, one as recently as last week. Let’s just say we are sweaty watching them from the couch.

We can’t wait for all the pregnancy posts to be replaced with photos of her sweet baby boy (should she choose to share him). He will be adorable, no doubt — with the proudest and happiest momma.