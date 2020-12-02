Ashley Graham Shares The Most Glam Pumping Vid To Ever Exist

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Ashley Graham somehow makes pumping breastmilk look like something that belongs on a runway

Bet you had no idea you’d wake up today and discover that someone’s made the arduous task of pumping breastmilk look beyond glam. We didn’t either but we’re very here for Ashley Graham making pumping look like an activity that belongs on the most high-fashion runways. Breastfeeding but make it supermodel.

“17 packs of hair on my head (yes it was as heavy as you could imagine!) and two 20 min pump session- Multitasking at its finest,” she captions the series of videos and one photo.

Graham showed the world exactly how sexy one can look while hooked up to a milk-sucking machine and honestly, I feel slightly attacked. Don’t get me wrong, I am 100 percent supportive of this woman looking stunningly gorgeous while filling those bottles, but let’s just say I was uhhh not so put-together back in my pumping days. My usual attire was one of my husband’s ratty undershirts (now covered in milk stains) and a pair of maternity yoga pants. Probably featuring a crotch hole or two.

This isn’t the first time Graham has wowed us with her ability to seriously multitask. Ever since giving birth to her adorable baby boy Isaac, she’s shown us over and over that breastfeeding can be glam.

Like, so glam.

And even when she’s not getting ready for a fashion show, she still manages to make it look adorable.

Ever since announcing her pregnancy, it seems Graham’s been on a one-woman mission to normalize all kinds of motherhood experiences from stretch marks to breastfeeding in public to starting up workouts again after having a baby. It’s amazing to see such a high-profile momma using her platform to show the world what us moms are up to — and that it’s all totally normal.

“I’ve never been embarrassed about pumping or breastfeeding,” Graham told TODAY earlier this year. “To me, my boobs seem like elbows at this point. If it was socially acceptable, I’d do it anywhere, any time, but I respect that it can make people uncomfortable and I realize there’s a time and place for everything. I’ve had to normalize breastfeeding even to my own mom, because it simply wasn’t something she did with us.”

Bless Ashley Graham for helping to normalize it for the rest of us.