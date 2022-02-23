With three breastfeeding kids under 3 years old, Graham has quickly learned the art of maximizing every second

Model Ashley Graham keeps it real when it comes to all things motherhood. And after Graham recently welcomed her twin boys, things are no different. After first introducing the world to her new babes on Instagram, Graham has shared powerful snapshots of Malachi and Roman — this time tandem breastfeeding — helping to normalize breastfeeding and sharing what it’s like to nurse twins.

In the boy’s debut picture, she was breastfeeding one while holding the other — in the latest pics shared on Saturday, and then featured on People, she is nursing both of her newborns at the same time, which is no easy feat (at least at first).

“My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things,” she writes on Insta. “This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it.”

Graham, who welcomed her twins with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 7., went with a more realistic lens with the raw series she added to her Instagram Story. In contrast to the original ethereal and perfect-looking breastfeeding post, Graham kept it completely real with these latest candid photos that show exactly what life is like when you have a 2-year-old and newborn twins — and you’re breastfeeding all of them.

But this isn’t the first time that Graham has been upfront with fans about what motherhood and nursing has been like for her. Throughout her nursing journey with her oldest son, Isaac, Graham has been raw and honest about the ups and downs. In her social feed and in life, she’s worked to normalize breastfeeding with a range of nursing and pumping snapshots from being snuggled in bed with Isaac to taking a milk break while out in public.

And now that she’s trying to juggle breastfeeding a toddler and two newborns? This multi-tasking mama isn’t mincing words: she’s ready to start weaning. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Graham revealed plans to start transitioning Isaac from the boob likely sooner than later.

“I’m just like, I am not your pacifier, I am a boss, I am a businesswoman. I have shit to do,” she joked.

And yes, that is just as relatable as the breastfeeding pictures. We’re looking forward to more real looks at motherhood from Ashley as her three little ones get older. And we hope she’s getting at least a little rest.