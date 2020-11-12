Blue Ivy Carter Is Narrating The ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Blue Ivy Carter is staying booked and busy

For being 8 years old, Blue Ivy Carter already has a pretty impressive list of achievements under her belt. She’s already won her first BET Award for her work on the songwriting team for her mom’s song “Brown Skin Girl.” She also stole the show in Beyoncé’s Netflix documentary, Homecoming, despite only being in a handful of scenes. We expect nothing less from the daughter of literal music royalty, the Beyoncé and the Jay Z.

And this second grader isn’t stopping there. In her continuing bid to become more successful than most adults before she even grows out of the toy aisle, Blue Ivy has another awe-inspiring project to add to her résumé: She’s the narrator for the new audiobook version of Hair Love. Author and filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry announced the news in a tweet, which included a short clip of Blue introducing the book, him, and herself.

We think another entertainment industry queen, the Ava DuVernay, summed up the world’s collective reaction to this news.

Like, people are very much here for it.

This is the gift that just keeps on giving!! Being able to hear Blue Ivy give voice to this masterful story is so awesome. They try to bury us, not knowing we are seeds of strength and beauty. LOVE! 🖤🖤🖤🖤 #Hairlove https://t.co/ldS5I7OrQ3 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 9, 2020

Not Blue Ivy ready to get her Grammy at 8 years old — If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) November 9, 2020

Booking Beyoncé is one thing, but booking BLUE IVY CARTER!?!! TUH! https://t.co/4jzdw7guPW — Your Favorite Scorpio (@KameronToday) November 9, 2020

Representation matters. This empowering title is all about the celebration of loving who you are no matter who you are. Narrated by the one and only #blueivy 💙 https://t.co/Vy2SoVaXW6 — Audible (@audible_com) November 9, 2020

Hair Love is a pretty big deal for a lot of reasons. It started as a short film, which Cherry raised funding on Kickstarter to produce all the way back in 2017. The finished film, which told a story of a dad learning how to do his Black daughter’s hair, was released in 2019, and won the Best Short Film Oscar that year. Its all-star list of producers and backers included Jordan Peele, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Yara Shahidi, and Gabourey Sidibe.

After its success as a short film, Cherry worked with illustrator Vashti Harrison, known for her Little Leaders series, to turn it into a children’s book. Now, that book is in audiobook format and Blue Ivy has joined the list of stars who have taken part in the Hair Love project. Up next? HBO Max has ordered a 12-episode series based on Hair Love, with Cherry acting as the showrunner. Will Blue Ivy be involved in that project? We’ll have to wait for more announcements to find out.

In the meantime, we’ll just be over here continuing to stan Blue for being just eight years old, and not only having a résumé, but filling it with diverse and impactful projects. You don’t even need to know that she’s the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z to see that she’s a future leader, and we can’t wait to see it all unfold.