Blue Ivy Helped Pay A Huge Tribute To Jay-Z And It’s Adorable

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame/Youtube

Blue Ivy appeared alongside more than 30 other celebrities in a tribute video for her dad, Jay Z, and of course she completely stole the show

There’s no question that Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z, is well on her way to becoming royalty in the entertainment industry. At 9 years old, Blue has won a Grammy, NAACP Image Award, VMA, and BET Award. She just starred in her first major ad campaign for Tiffany (you know, the famous diamond store). For having lived less than a decade on this earth, Blue is already more successful than some full adults will ever be, and you love to see it.

But her latest accomplishment also proves that, for all she’s done, Blue Ivy is totally still a kid. Over the weekend, she appeared in a video tribute that was played at the induction ceremony for Jay Z’s inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The video features more than 30 different celebrities, include Beyoncé, of course, appearing on screen one-by-one to recite a Jay Z lyric. Blue appears toward the end of the video, where she says, “Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer. You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter.”

That’s an altered (and censored) version of a line from Jay’s 1998 song “Ride or Die,” and Blue Ivy barely made it through all the words before she burst out in an adorable fit of laughter. It just goes to show that even though she’s basically the closest thing America has to royalty, she still bursts into giggles teasing her dad, and it’s #relatable. She can rock a Tiffany ad and still be a silly kid.

And yet, Blue Ivy was also perfectly at home in that video and at Jay’s induction ceremony, which was an incredibly star-studded event. Before the tribute video was shown, former President Barack Obama talked in a separate video about the influence Jay Z’s music has had on him.

“I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,” Obama said. “Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream.”

And with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy looking on from the crowd, Jay was introduced by comedian Dave Chapelle.

“It is an incredible honor to induct this next man into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Chapelle said. “But I need everybody in rock n’ roll to know, that even though you are honoring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop. Forever and ever and a day.”