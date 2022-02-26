When The Wackadoo Is 'Bluey' Season 3 Coming To Disney+? The Good & Bad News

If dogs are indeed a man’s best friend, then it makes sense why the family-friendly TV show Bluey has become such a beloved form of entertainment among young kids (and parents, too!) these days. After all, who doesn’t enjoy watching a lovable, cute, animated dog embark on new and exciting adventures with her family and friends? It’s a great way to pass the time, and many kiddos seem to agree. And since you can never have too much of a good thing, many of you are probably wondering when Bluey Season 3 will premiere. The good news is that episodes are already available. Yay! But, wait… there’s also bad news. You cannot access Bluey Season 3 episodes if you live in the United States — at least not yet anyway.

As many of you most likely know already, Bluey is an Australian series, which means that country gets first dibs when new content is ready to debut. The third season premiered on ABC Kids on September 5, 2021, and has aired 26 episodes total thus far. The series is currently on a hiatus for the time being but is expected to air another 26 episodes sometime this year. So, where does that leave U.S. viewers? Here’s a helpful rundown of everything you need to know about when Bluey will make its way to our screens.

What is Bluey about?

Bluey follows the adventures of an adorable, inexhaustible, anthropomorphic blue heeler pup named Bluey. She lives with her mum, dad, and little sister Bingo in Brisbane. Bluey and Bingo often engage in imaginative play, and their parents? Well, let’s just say that they’re pretty darn relatable for cartoon dogs. (C’mon, who among us hasn’t played the “sleeping game” with our kids so we can get a little break?)

When is the Bluey Season 3 release date in the U.S.?

The Walt Disney Company acquired the series in 2019, which means that while the U.S. isn’t the first country to debut new episodes, they do become available to those viewers eventually. For example, Season 1 premiered in Australia on October 1, 2018; however, Bluey didn’t end up premiering in the U.S. until almost a year later on September 9, 2019, when it made its debut on Disney Junior. From there, it went on to be distributed on Disney+ a few months later, in January 2020. Meanwhile, Season 2 hit Australia in March 2020 and didn’t arrive in the U.S. until May 2021.

Let’s think about what this tells us about the third installment. At this time, Disney has yet to announce an official release date for Season 3 in the U.S., and with no apparent pattern to go by from past seasons, it isn’t easy to make any kind of prediction about its return. It could be sometime in 2022 or early 2023. Until more information is released, all fans can do is sit back and wait.

What will Season 3 be about?

In all likelihood, the series will continue to center around Bluey’s various fun-filled adventures and the many friends that get made along the way. Though if you really want specific details about the storylines, the first half of the season has episode descriptions readily available since they’ve already aired elsewhere in the world. But really, where’s the fun in spoiling the surprise? Just know that it’ll be another batch of laughs that the whole family will love and that your little ones are sure to want to watch over and over and over (and over) again.

Who is returning for Season 3?

All of your familiar favorites will be back, including Bluey’s sister, Bingo, Bluey’s dad, Bandit, Bluey’s mom, Chilli, and Bluey’s best friend, Chloe, to name just a few. The show has also enlisted some fun guest stars throughout its run, so you can probably expect to see a few of those pop up as well. One example of an exciting guest? Steve Irwin’s teenage son Robert Irwin.

Needless to say, whenever Season 3 manages to make its way across the pond, it will definitely prove to be well worth the wait. And in the meantime, Bluey fans can always stream the first two seasons currently available on Disney+ to help pass the time. It’s not the same as enjoying brand new episodes from Season 3. But you know what they say — sometimes life is just ruff.