Britney Spears Cleared Of Misdemeanor Battery Charges

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic/Getty

Last month, Britney Spears was under investigation for battery charges after an alleged scuffle with a housekeeper, but she’s officially been cleared

As her fans and supporters around the globe eagerly await her next conservatorship hearing, which is scheduled for September 29, there’s one glimmer of good news for Britney Spears. The pop icon has been officially cleared of charges stemming from a scuffle she reportedly had with a housekeeper last month, which means she will not face criminal charges after being accused of misdemeanor battery.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the Ventura County District Attorney announced yesterday that after a thorough investigation, there was insufficient evidence found to charge Spears in the incident, which allegedly took place at Spears’ Los Angeles home on August 16. District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that a housekeeper filed the charges after a reported argument over care for Spears’ dog, accusing the “Make Me” singer of slapping a phone out of her hand.

The misdemeanor crimes unit dismissed the charges against Spears due to a “lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”

For her part, Spears has not directly addressed the update, but she did post one of her signature Instagram photos as news broke online. The L.A. Times reports that her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, made a statement acknowledging the investigation. “To its credit, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has now formally rejected the misdemeanor allegation against Britney Spears, which the Sheriff’s Department itself has acknowledged was a ‘very minor’ or ‘extremely minor’ incident, even as alleged, and there also was no striking and obviously no injuries,” said Rosengart.

Rosengart called the incident “nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder — an overblown ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all.”

“Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing,” he added. “Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future.”

The L.A. Times reports that the housekeeper — who reportedly no longer works for Spears — couldn’t be reached for comment.

Here’s hoping that Britney is just one step closer to securing her well-deserved (and extraordinarily long overdue) freedom, safety, agency, and security.