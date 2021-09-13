Sam Asghari Addresses Fans Concerned About Britney Getting A Prenup

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared the news of their engagement last night

As news of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s engagement swept through social media yesterday, messages of congratulations flowed in to the happy couple. There were also many (many) people rolling into the comments section to make sure Spears was taking care to protect herself by getting a prenup. Given everything she’s been through, it’s sound advice, but her fiancé seems to have thought about it already.

Spears made the announcement via Instagram yesterday with the caption, “I can’t fucking believe it !!!!!!” and overjoyed fans immediately responded. Of course, many also warned Spears to make sure she’s got herself a prenup, including Oscar winner Octavia Spencer who wrote, “Make him sign a prenup.” Asghari took it in stride, responding on his own Instagram story later that day.

“Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day,” he joked. The pair, who have been dating since 2017, have been through a lot in their relationship, including the most recent public fight over Spears’ conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears.

During a court hearing in June, Spears talked at length about her concern over her father’s reign, including her ability to get married and have kids under the terms of the conservatorship. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”

She continued: “I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have … any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

According to the court filings, her father now believes she is “entitled” to have the Court “seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

Spears has gushed about Asghari on social media for years. Just a few weeks ago, she posted a sweet pic of the pair writing: “Not only has this cute asshole been with me through both the hardest and the best years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook.”

Spears has been fighting for her financial freedom for years, and here’s hoping it will all continue to look up for her and Asghari well into the future.