Britney Speaks Out After Deactivating Her Instagram Account

The decision came just days after the pop star announced her engagement

Britney fans are having a moment right now after the singer and newly engaged mom-of-two seemingly deleted her Instagram page overnight.

Fans have been flocking to her Instagram since she made the joyous announcement that she and boyfriend Sam Asghari were engaged to be married. “I can’t fucking believe it!!!!!!” she wrote on the post, showing off her stunning ring. But when fans checked in on her today, she was nowhere to be found.

Before deleting her account, she posted on Instagram a (now deleted) note to fans, saying in part, “I’ve waited 13 years and I’m counting for my freedom,” talking about her long-term conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, who recently agreed to step down. The pop star took to a different social media platform to assure fans the reason was a good one. “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!” she wrote on her Twitter account. “I’ll be back soon.”

But fans were left speculating if this is a part of the conservatorship trying to control her again:

In the since-deleted post, Spears also shared an article titled, “Infusing education with heart,” that she’s shared previously, writing, “Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else… I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!! No … you’re not alone and no … you’re not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it’s TOO LATE !!!”

She made sure to also thank the #FreeBritney group for its support over the years. “Again … team #FreeBritney you guys fucking kick ass!!!!! Love you so much and God bless!!!!” she wrote.

While many chose to celebrate Spears’ decision to take some “me time” to celebrate her engagement, others are understandably worried. According to Page Six, Spears’ social media manager, Cassie Petrey, previously discussed that whatever decisions or posts are made to her account are 100% from the singer herself.

“Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram,” Petrey wrote on her own private Instagram earlier this year. “She finds the google images, Pinterest images, quotes, memes, and everything else herself. Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her. She generally edits the videos herself.”

The pair has been flying high since the announcement of their engagement. Asghari even joked about fans asking her to get a prenup, writing, “Thank you for your concern about the prenup!” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, September 13. “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

Here’s hoping the happy couple are celebrating somewhere in style.