Britney Spears Celebrates Freedom With First Glass Of Champagne

Britney Spears took to Instagram to reveal how she celebrated her first weekend as a free woman in 13 years

As fans around the globe celebrated the long-overdue news that Britney Spears’ conservatorship is finally over, it’s safe to say that no one was more excited than Spears herself. After taking to Instagram multiple times on Friday to share some new selfies — as well as an emotional “thank you” to the fans who supported her along the way — the pop queen revealed how she spent her first weekend as a free woman since 2008, celebrating with her first glass of champagne.

Sharing a photo of wet lipstick punctured by a fork created by makeup artist and cosmetic art photographer Vlada Haggerty, Spears wrote in her caption, “What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time ☁️ !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!”

She also thanked her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who spearheaded the movement to swiftly end the conservatorship in a matter of months, as well as her legions of fans who have stood by her throughout her 23-year long career.

“I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you 🌹 !!!!⁣”

In signature Spears fashion, she concluded by asking her followers not to make fun of her multiple Instagram posts in a day… or the fact that she’s a big fan of shoulder pads. She wrote, “Psssss please do not laugh at my latest post 😳🤷🏼‍♀️😬!!!! I realized I got really excited with my lime green shoulder padded shirt !!! The only person I’ve ever seen wear shoulder pads is @HaileyBieber. She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids 🤭😂 !!!! But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ???? Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt 👚 …. I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering !!!!”

It certainly seems like Spears is enjoying her newfound freedom. Her fiancé, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram Stories to share some seriously adorable videos of the pair in the car on the way to their celebratory dinner, and it looks like they are having an absolute blast.

On Friday, Rosengart confirmed in a statement that it has been Spears behind her Instagram posts as of late. When asked “Is that Britney on Instagram? Are we able to see her communicating with her fans? Does she have control? Does she have access to speak to the outside world?” Rosengart replied, “those are Britney’s communications,” with a smile.

She will turn 40 next month on December 2, and she deserves every single moment of celebration, all the champagne, and as many Instagram posts per day as her heart desires. Here’s hoping all her days ahead are just as magical as the past few seem to have been.